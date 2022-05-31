Paris 2024: Weight categories for the Olympic boxing competition

At the Olympic Games Paris 2024, a total of 13 weight categories will be contested in Boxing.

In line with the IOC's aim of reaching full gender equality, the number of male and female categories will be more even than ever before: Paris 2024 will have seven weight classes for men, and six for women.

The number of men's weight categories has decreased by one (at Tokyo 2020 there were eight) while the number for women has increased by one (at the last Games there were five).

Weight classes in boxing qualification events for Paris 2024

Men's weight classes:

51kg

57kg

63.5kg

71kg

80kg

92kg

+92kg

Women's weight classes:

50kg

54kg

57kg

60kg

66kg

75kg

What happened during the Tokyo 2020 boxing competition

The addition of two new women’s women’s weight classes at Tokyo 2020 helped Turkey win their first boxing gold, while Japan and Bulgaria won their first women’s titles.

The only nations to win multiple gold medals in the ring were Cuba and Great Britain.

Athletes from the Philippines had their best Games ever with three medals, while the United States failed to top the podium for the first time since 2008.

Cuba ended the Tokyo Games with the most medals, winning four golds and a bronze in men’s boxing.

Roniel Iglesias took the win over Pat McCormack in the welterweight final, while Arlen Lopez beat another British boxer, Ben Whittaker, in the light-heavyweight final to take the second gold for Cuba in Tokyo.

Cuban boxing captain and Rio 2016 light-heavyweight gold medallist Julio Cesar La Cruz took gold in the heavyweight final against ROC’s reigning world champion Muslim Gadzhimagomedov, while Andy Cruz clinched a fourth gold with victory at lightweight over Keyshawn Davis, on the final day of competition.

The 2018 lightweight world champion, Kellie Harrington, who works part-time as a hospital cleaner, confirmed her talent by beating the reigning world champion Beatriz Ferreira in the final, but also did better than some big names in the previous stages, including Caroline Dubois and Maiva Hamadouche.

Bulgaria celebrated the first women’s boxing gold medal in their history thanks to the comeback of a boxer who retired in 2018: two-time World Championship silver medallist Stoyka Krasteva became the first boxer from the country - male or female - to win gold since Atlanta 1996.

Busenaz Surmeneli won the first Olympic women’s welterweight title and the first gold-ever in boxing by a Turkish athlete.

After six medals at Rio 2016 including two golds, France missed out on a place on the podium following surprise defeats for Rio lightweight silver medallist Sofiane Oumiha, 2019 World Championships flyweight bronze medallist Billal Bennama, and 2019 European lightweight champion, Maiva Hamadouche.

What better time for French boxers to show their mettle than on home soil at Paris 2024?