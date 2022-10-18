Paris 2024 Volunteer Programme: Timeline and application process revealed

“The face, soul, heart and smile of the Games: This is who they are.”

These are the words used by Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet to describe the importance of the volunteers during the Olympic and Paralympic Games. In less than two years, over 45,000 volunteers from across the world will participate in the Games in the French capital, playing a key role in the organisation of the world’s largest sporting competition while supporting millions of spectators, 15,000 athletes and 20,000 members of the media.

The application platform opens in March 2023.

“Without the volunteers, the Games wouldn’t have the same flavour,” said Estanguet. “Thanks to the volunteers’ commitment, enthusiasm and energy, the Games leave us with unforgettable memories, not only from the sporting side but also the human… Together, let’s organise unique Games.”

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the volunteer programme, and learn about some of the first-hand experiences of volunteers who have been involved with previous editions of the Games.

"I still wear my volunteer uniform to this day and people are super excited when they see it and ask me about the Games. It was such a rich experience that included meeting new people, learning how a major event is organised, how to handle differences and realising how important accessibility is. I'm so proud to be part of the Olympic family" - Pedro Campany, volunteer at Rio 2016

What is the timeline for the volunteer application programme?

: Get all the information about the volunteer programme prior to the application process by visiting https://www.paris2024.org/en/volunteers/ January 2023 : The launch of the recruitment campaign, both in France and overseas

: The launch of the recruitment campaign, both in France and overseas March 2023 : The volunteer platform is opened to the public and the application process begins

: The volunteer platform is opened to the public and the application process begins Six to eight weeksn after the launch of the platform : The application period ends

: The application period ends From September 2023: Candidates are notified as to whether or not they have been assigned a volunteer mission

"There were 10,000 of us who were volunteer performers at the London 2012 Opening Ceremony and it will forever make me smile that no details were leaked despite immense curiosity, particularly from national newspapers, of how the UK would be showcased to the world. More than 900 million viewers across the globe tuned in, with 80,000 people including the Queen in the stadium so it needed to be quite the show." - Jo Gunston, volunteer dancer at London 2012

Jo Gunston (second left) was a volunteer dancer at the London 2012 Opening Ceremony

How to apply for the volunteer programme?

In March 2023, applicants will be required to connect to the volunteer platform and prove they meet the eligibility criteria including age, spoken language and availability.

They will also need to answer questions related to their identity, motivation for applying, skills and preferred volunteering locations, as well as read and accept the Volunteer charter for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"What I came away from it with was very special. It was a very impressive 15 days. I would go back there in a heart beat. There was a network of people from outside of Catalunya and Spain. I’ll never forget the joy of the para athletes in even the most tricky moments… it was fun for everyone. The mood was incredible!” - Genoveva de Zeidt Soria, volunteer at Barcelona 1992

Where will the volunteer missions take place?

Volunteer missions will take place in over 40 Olympic venues, including in Paris and Île-de-France (Paris region), Marseille Lille, Nice, Lyon, Saint-Etienne, Nantes, Bordeaux, Châteauroux and Tahiti. They will also take place in other key locations such as the Media Centre, Athletes' Village, training facilities, train stations and airports.

"Being a volunteer at the Olympics was one of the greatest experiences I've ever had. Looking at the Olympics from the inside, being part of what’s happening backstage, having a closer look at how [the Games are] organised, the preparation, the emotion of the athletes... it's incredible. The Olympic feeling takes over the city, the barriers between countries fall. Everybody is excited because there is a common goal: the Olympics!" - Taciana Capelari, volunteer at Rio 2016

What are the criteria for being a volunteer at the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024?

Volunteers will need to be 18 years old on or before 1 January 2024, and speak either French or English. The missions will last at least ten days and will take place between July and September 2024.

Volunteers can be citizens of any country in the world.

“Through volunteer work, I met a lot of new people and had valuable experiences. We were very close to the athletes and coaches at the Canoe sprint venue where I did volunteer work. I’ll never forget all the communication I had with them, the time I spent with the other staff who were very warm, and even sharing time under the blazing sun and torrential rain with everyone at the venue. I am grateful for all the experiences. Arigato.” - Kitagawa Yuki, volunteer at Tokyo 2020

Kitagawa Yuki (bottom left) was a volunteer at Tokyo 2020 Picture by Kitagawa Yuki

What are the volunteer missions?

Three types of missions will be assigned to volunteers.

The first is focused on delivering a quality experience to participants at the Games, including spectators, athletes, sport delegations and journalists. Volunteers will welcome, guide, inform, transport and assist them during their mission period.

The second is focused on sporting performance. These volunteers will support the athletes in the competition area by helping them to install starting blocks, look after the belongings of swimmers, retrieve tennis balls, and more. They will also help with tasks such as the measuring of timings and statistics, and supporting the medical staff in the Athletes' village and in the competition/training areas.

The final missions will be focused on organisation, with tasks that may include assisting with the accreditation process, or distributing and installing equipment.

“It felt like being part of history, by sharing this moment with my country and also the athletes" - Tiago de Souza, volunteer at Rio 2016

About the Paris 2024 Games

The Olympic Games Paris 2024 will take place between 26 July and 11 August 2024, and the Paralympic Games Paris 2024 between 28 August and 8 September 2024. Approximately 15.000 athletes are expected to compete.

Millions of spectators will gather in over 40 competition sites to witness first-hand a sporting event the likes of which the world has never seen before.

"I learned what it's like to be part of a mega event on the world level, a unique opportunity that opened up so many opportunities for me. I met people from all over the world and it enabled me to grow so much professionally and personally" - Cristina Dominghini, volunteer at Rio 2016