Paris 2024 venue tour begins with visit to Vélodrome National de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines

On 28 April, the official tour of the venues of Paris 2024 began at the Vélodrome National de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines. In the coming months, the organisers of the next Olympic Games will organise tours of the sites that will be the venues for the sporting competition at Paris 2024.

The media and 24 members of the public drawn at random will have the opportunity to view and even test the venues of the Games.

The tour began on 28 April in the west of Paris, with a visit to the Vélodrome National de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, the venue where the cycling track competition is scheduled to take place. Not only did the 24 members of the public get to visit the venue, they also tested the facilities in the company of Olympians and Paralympians, including France’s Florian Grengbo, who won bronze in the Tokyo 2020 team sprint event and Alexandre Léauté, who won ​​gold in the men's individual pursuit C2 at last year’s Paralympics.

Grengbo was full of praise for the facilities as he looked forward to a first home Olympic Games since 1924.

“The track is very beautiful and fast. It's a metre higher than the majority of other tracks and its design is very unique, with long turns enabling you to post fast times.

"Most of the people don’t know about the discipline... so it’s good that people can get to know my sport.

Florian Grengbo Picture by Paris 2024

Tony Estanguet, President of the Paris 2024 Organising Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, said: “The national velodrome is one fo the jewels of French sport. It is an incredible site that combines high-level performance but also, as with today, moments of discovery and initiation."

Upcoming tours include visits to the home of French tennis, Roland Garos and the iconic Place de la Concorde, which will host the Paris 2024 skateboarding, 3x3 basketball and breaking competitions, among others.