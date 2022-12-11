Get ready for the annual Paris 2024 Terre de Jeux forum 

On Tuesday 13 December, the third edition of the annual Terre de Jeux forum will take place in Montpellier, France.

Terre de Jeux is a project that is aimed at local and regional authorities that want to be a part of the Olympic and Paralympic adventure for Paris 2024 with a focus on introducing more sport into the everyday lives of the French population. The ambition of the programme is to strengthen the national dimension of the Paris 2024 project enabling all French territories to play a part in the Games, covering thousands of cities, 18 regions and 160,000 sports clubs.

This year’s forum will celebrate the projects that have been undertaken within the past year while shining a light on the upcoming stages of the project, including programmes that are being launched across a large number of territories. These new projects include those focused on:

- Ticketing and Hospitality,

- Celebrations and Torch Relays,

- Volunteers,

- 30 min of physical and sports activities,

- Olympic and Paralympic week,

- Olympic Day and Paralympic Day,

- Sport and Parity,

- Cultural Olympiad, etc.

Furthermore, this year’s forum will see the first-ever Terre de Jeux trophies awarded, showcasing some of the most impactful initiatives local and regional authorities have been involved in to develop sport in France. The awards will focus on five key areas of the Paris 2024 Terre de Jeux programme: