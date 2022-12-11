Get ready for the annual Paris 2024 Terre de Jeux forum 

The forum, which takes place on 13 December, will celebrate the achievements of the Terre de Jeux project in 2022 and will see the first-ever Terre de Jeux trophies awarded.
On Tuesday 13 December, the third edition of the annual Terre de Jeux forum will take place in Montpellier, France.
Terre de Jeux is a project that is aimed at local and regional authorities that want to be a part of the Olympic and Paralympic adventure for Paris 2024 with a focus on introducing more sport into the everyday lives of the French population. The ambition of the programme is to strengthen the national dimension of the Paris 2024 project enabling all French territories to play a part in the Games, covering thousands of cities, 18 regions and 160,000 sports clubs.
This year’s forum will celebrate the projects that have been undertaken within the past year while shining a light on the upcoming stages of the project, including programmes that are being launched across a large number of territories. These new projects include those focused on:
- Ticketing and Hospitality,
- Celebrations and Torch Relays,
- Volunteers,
- 30 min of physical and sports activities,
- Olympic and Paralympic week,
- Olympic Day and Paralympic Day,
- Sport and Parity,
- Cultural Olympiad, etc.
Furthermore, this year’s forum will see the first-ever Terre de Jeux trophies awarded, showcasing some of the most impactful initiatives local and regional authorities have been involved in to develop sport in France. The awards will focus on five key areas of the Paris 2024 Terre de Jeux programme:
Education and citizenship
Environment and climate
Health and wellbeing
Inclusion, Solidarity and Equality
Culture and Celebration
The Terre de Jeux programme was introduced in 2019 to allow local and regional authorities to fully engage with the Games and move forward together to strengthen the role of sport in French society and beyond. Upon its launch, President of Paris 2024 Tony Estanguet said: “The goal is to enable all areas, regardless of means or size, or whether they are located in mainland France or the overseas territories, to become part of the Olympic and Paralympic adventure, and to harness the momentum of the Games to showcase and accelerate their sports-based projects.”
The upcoming Terre de Jeux forum will be the third of its kind and takes place at Le Corum in Montpellier, beginning at 8:45 am and ending at 5pm.
**The programme for the day is as follows: **
From 8.15 a.m.: Breakfast reception
9:15 a.m.: Joint opening of the “Stakes of the Games” Congress and Forum Terre de Jeux 2024
10 a.m.: Terre de Jeux 2024 Forum
12 p.m.: Terre de Jeux 2024 Trophies
12:45 p.m.: Lunch cocktail
1:45 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Workshops and stands around the Terre de Jeux 2024 themes (free visit)
Subject to change
**BY VIDEO: **
10 a.m.: Terre de Jeux 2024 Forum
12 p.m.: Terre de Jeux 2024 Trophies
Find out more about the Terre de Jeux forum on the official website (in French): https://www.forumterredejeux2024.org/fr/
