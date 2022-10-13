Paris Olympics 2024 shooting: NRAI announces new selection policy for Indian shooters

With the Olympic qualification cycle for Indian shooters beginning at the ISSF World Championships in Cairo this week, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) announced a new selection policy for the Paris 2024 Olympics on Monday.

The new policy will only be applicable to rifle and pistol shooters. The NRAI will consider the form of shooters in the Olympic year through the Olympic shooting trials instead of evaluating the shooters for their consistency over the full Olympic cycle.

In all, four trials will be conducted in the Olympic year before the team is finalised by June 2024. The Asian Championships in February 2024 will be the final chance for India to earn Olympic quotas.

The top five Indian shooters as per the national rankings on February 29, 2024, will earn the right to take part in the trials. However, only shooters with at least one ranking point on the Qualification Ranking for the Olympic Games (QROG) list will be eligible for the trials.

The average scores from three of these four trials will be taken and the shooters with the highest average score will be selected as per the available quotas for Paris 2024. Shooters who bagged an Olympic quota will have one bonus point added to the combined scores of their trials.

Shooters with less than three appearances at the trials will not be considered for a place in the Olympics squad.

The new selection policy is not the first sweeping change brought in by the NRAI since Indian shooters returned empty from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

India appointed two-time Olympic medallist Munkhbayar Dorjsuren as a foreign coach for the Indian national pistol shooting team before signing up Austria’s Thomas Farnik, a six-time Olympian, for rifle shooters.

The Indian shotgun team, too, now has Australia’s Russel Mark, a gold medallist trap shooter at the Atlanta 1996, as its foreign coach.