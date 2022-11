The Paris 2024 triathlon competition will take place over two days at Pont Alexandre III. A total of 14 Olympic champions across all sports will be crowned between Saturday 27 July and Monday 5 August.

Discover the complete schedule for triathlon at Paris 2024 below.

Schedule for triathlon at the Olympic Games Paris 2024

30 July

08:00 - 10:30: Men’s individual

31 July

08:00 - 10:40: Women’s individual

5 August

08:00 - 10:10: Mixed relay