The Paris 2024 breaking competition will take place over two days at La Concorde. A total of 14 Olympic champions will be crowned between Saturday 27 July and Monday 5 August. Discover the complete schedule for breaking at Paris 2024 below.

Schedule for breaking at the Olympic Games Paris 2024

Friday 9 August

16:00-18:00: Women's qualification

20:00-22:00: Women's final

Saturday 10 August

16:00-18:00: Men's qualification

20:00-22:00: Men's final