Paris 2024: Complete artistic gymnastics schedule 

The Paris 2024 artistic gymnastics competition will take place over nine days at the Arena Bercy. A total of 14 Olympic champions will be crowned between Saturday 27 July and Monday 5 August. Discover the complete schedule for artistic gymnastics at Paris 2024 below.

Schedule for artistic gymnastics at the Olympic Games Paris 2024

Saturday 27 July

Day 1

Start 11:00 End 13:30

Men’s qualification

Start 15:30 End 18:00

Men’s qualification

Start 20:00 End 22:30

Men’s qualification

Sunday 28 July

Day 2

Start 9:30 End 13:20

Women’s qualification

Start 14:40 End 16:30

Women’s qualification

Start 18:00 End 19:40

Women’s qualification

Start 21:10 End 22:50

Women’s qualification

Monday 29 July

Day 3

Start 17:30 End 20:30

Men’s Team Final

Tuesday 30 July

Day 4

Start 18:15 End 20:30

Women’s Team Final

Wednesday 31 July

Day 5

Start 17:30 End 20:15

Men’s All-Around Final

Thursday 1 August

Day 6

Start 18:15 End 20:25

Women’s All-Around Final

Saturday 3 August

Day 8

Start 15:30 End 18:50

Women’s/Men’s Apparatus Final

Sunday 4 August

Day 9

Start 15:00 End 17:25

Women’s/Men’s Apparatus Finals

Monday 5 August

Day 10

Start 13:00 End 15:25