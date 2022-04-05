Paris 2024 and the "Terre de Jeux 2024" embassies to host 24-hour global relay on International Day of Sport for Development and Peace

On 6 April 2022, Paris 2024 and the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs will host a 24-hour sporting relay around the world. The event, which will pass through all continents and timezones, will see figures from the world of sport and the general public engage in 30 different sports, with some 8,000 participants in 40 overseas countries and territories taking part.

The relay will take place on the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, an occasion to celebrate the contribution of sport in rising to humanity’s major challenges: solidarity, inclusion, social cohesion, education and healthcare.

It will cover a distance of 22,000 kilometres, with each ‘Terre de Jeux 2024’ organising an hour-long sporting event. Once each event has finished, the baton will pass to the embassies and French departments, regions and territories (DROM-COM) in the next timezone, until the full 24-hour relay has been completed.

Among the participants, which will include able-bodied and people with disabilities alike, 40 stars from the world of sport will take part, including Neisi Dajomes, the Ecuadorian weightlifter who took gold at the Tokyo Games, and Maria Mutola, the Mozambican 800m specialist, who competed at no fewer than six Olympic Games, and won gold at Sydney 2000.

Neisi Dajomes won gold at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Picture by 2021 Getty Images

Bringing the world together through the power of sport

President of Paris 2024, Tony Estanguet, spoke about the relay’s significance as a demonstration of the power of sport to bring people together for good.

“Sport gives us the opportunity to work together, to share things, to push through our own limits and in so doing, become better, together.

“On 6 April, every embassy and every territory involved in the relay around the world will help to create a moment of conviviality, brotherhood and unity, built around sport.

“Through this ground-breaking event and thanks to the commitment of our embassies, we are driving Paris 2024’s message of engagement further, broadcasting it out across the entire world. That is the purpose of the label “Terre de Jeux 2024” – to bring people and territories together around the unique impetus of the Games and sport in general."

One of the embassies taking part in the relay is the French Embassy in Libya - which until a few months ago did not even exist. In Ghana, the French Ambassador will face off against Samuel Takyi, featherweight bronze medallist at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

The French Embassy in Brazil will organise a kayak race on Lake Paranoá, in Brasilia. Guyana will be staging a relay event involving both able-bodied and disabled athletes in a running race, wheelchair race and mountain-bike race.

The French Embassy in Uganda is organising a race to raise funds for an NGO that uses sport to rescue young people who are at risk of violence, a life of crime and drug abuse.

To follow the Relay around the world, follow Paris 2024 on Twitter.