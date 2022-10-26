Meet Canada's Pamphinette Buisa: Discovering rugby's power to unite people

When Pamphinette Buisa takes to the rugby field, she represents so much more than herself.

Born and raised in Victoria, British Colombia, the flying winger helped Team Canada win rugby sevens silver at the Nanjing 2014 Youth Olympic Games, before helping her nation to another silver at the World University Championships in 2016.

Those performances led to a call up to the senior national team for the World Rugby Sevens Series in 2017, and the 2018 World Cup Sevens.

After firmly establishing herself in the team and scoring two tries to help Canada win gold at the Lima 2019 Pan Am Games, Buisa was selected for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, in 2021.

In 2022, Buisa made her dream come true of competing for the Maple Leafs in a sevens and 15s Rugby World Cup in the same year.

Pamphinette Buisa: Fighiing for equality

But she would never have even stepped onto a rugby field if it wasn’t for the journey her parents went on before her.

Busia’s parents are from the Democratic Republic of Congo, and emigrated first to Johannesburg, South Africa, before moving to Canada.

Through living in two rugby-loving countries, they witnessed the transformative impact the sport could have on people.

“My first ever tournament in Africa was the Cape Town tournament. I remember getting off the plane and there was music, and people cheering,” Buisa told World Rugby.

“Personally, I just felt like I was home in a way because being Congolese and the immigration story that my parents had to make their way here in Canada, that was really a beautiful moment.

“And so then playing and just seeing the crowd and seeing the culture and also people knowing the sport of rugby was so amazing.

“I think a thing that allowed my dad to be OK with me [playing rugby] was seeing how uniting the sport was and how it’s created so much social change that has helped unify so many people.”

Pamphinette Buisa celebrates after scoring in the 2022 Pacific Four Series match between Canada and the United States in New Zealand. Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Pamphinette Buisa's new perspective on life

Unifying communities is a key motivation for Buisa, both on and off the field.

When the COVID-19 pandemic brought the sporting world to a standstill, the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics hit her particularly hard.

"My teammates are such a fundamental part of why I play and how I play," Buisa told CBC in 2020.

"I'm super extroverted, so not being able to sing in the gym and dance around with my teammates … was really difficult."

With extra time on her hands, she joined a friend at the early Black Lives Matter marches in British Columbia’s capital Victoria.

Seeing that the organisation was in desperate need of more structure, Busia found herself helping them by securing legal observers, speakers, media, and COVID-19 safety co-ordinators.

"COVID changed my life," she continued. "It propelled me [and] my proximity to my Blackness, in the way that I tuned into things. Police brutality isn't new. It was happening before COVID happened. But my capacity to speak out definitely came out when COVID happened."

In addition, the Victoria native founded a community relief fund called Vancouver Island Steps Up (VISU) which raised funds to assist people in need across Vancouver Island during the COVID pandemic.

In this way, the rugby star - who also has a bachelor’s degree in Political Science with a focus on social justice - came to realise that there were forces greater than her sport.

When the world reopened after the pandemic, and Busia could finally rejoin her teammates ahead of the Olympics, she did so with a new perspective and sense of self.

"Detaching myself from other identities … was super scary," she acknowledged.

"I'm a Black woman first. I see myself in one light, as someone who … is really passionate, whether that's giving back to the community or giving my everything to my team, and for this country."

Today, Busia continues in her role as a leading member of the BIPOC Working Group, alongside her rugby commitments.

This involves creating policies and programmes that promote equity, diversity, inclusivity, and accessibility in rugby at all levels of participation.

“Just keep your head down and keep pushing” is noted as Busia’s favourite motto on the Team Canada Olympic website.

At just 25-years-old, it looks like she will be improving Canadian rugby, and society, for years to come yet.