Palak Kohli will shine at 2021 Asian Youth Para Games, says coach Gaurav Khanna

Rising Indian para-shuttler Palak Kohli returned to the court after Tokyo Paralympics made a winning return to the court as she won two gold (women's singles SU5, women's doubles SL3-SU5) and one silver (mixed doubles SL3-SU5) at the recently concluded Uganda Para Badminton International 2021 in Kampala.

The 19-year-old will further carry the country's hopes at the 2021 Asian Youth Para Games, slated to get underway from December 2 in Manama, Bahrain.

And her coach, Gaurav Khanna, believes that Kohli is a star-in-the-making and can represent the country in at least four Paralympic Games. He also praised Hardik Makkar, who broke through with a gold medal in the men’s singles SU5 event in Uganda.

"Palak (Kohli) is the only Paralympian at the 2021 Asian Youth Para Games and she will do well. Kohli is a talented athlete who is not only playing for the Paralympics in 2024 but she is a strong athlete who can play in 2028 and further. She can play a minimum of four Paralympics," Khanna told Olympics.com.

Pramod Bhagat at Tokyo 2020 Picture by 2021 Getty Images

Interestingly, at the Uganda event, Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist and World No.1 Pramod Bhagat won three silver medals after losing as many finals. And Khanna, believes that he has learnt his lesson from the losses and will make a strong comeback.

"Pramod Bhagat has already seen a lot of setbacks. It is just one match and he has definitely learnt from it and will comeback stronger. He had to give time to family gatherings after the Tokyo Paralympics and that's part of every athlete's life that needs to be balanced," Khanna said.

However, the chief Indian para-badminton coach is satisfied with India's medal haul of 47, which includes 16 gold, 14 silver and 17 bronze in Kampala, Uganda.

He has further shifted his focus on training the youngsters.

"It's a never-ending satisfaction. But whatever was expected from the tournament in Uganda with the target of over 40 medals has been achieved," the 45-year-old said.

"The para-shuttlers played after a long time (since the Tokyo Paralympics). It always creates a lot of excitement for every athlete and this time I am keeping the 2028 Paralympics and beyond in target that is why I had requested the federation to keep open entry in order to have maximum classification. It has given encouragement to a lot of youngsters. And overall these many medals gives me a lot of satisfaction as a coach."