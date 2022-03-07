How Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof’s baby girl bowled Indian women’s team over

On Sunday, Team India began their ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 campaign with a convincing 107-run victory over arch-rivals Pakistan.

The famed clash between the two historic rivals was, as always, highly anticipated and the match had its own set of stars, particularly from the Indian camp. Pooja Vastrakar’s 67 won the Player of the Match award while Rajeshwari Gayakwad impressed with a four wicket-haul.

The real showstopper of the show, however, was someone else entirely – Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof’s baby daughter Fatima.

Owing to border disputes, the two countries don’t play bilateral cricket series against each other. And the political tension between the two nations often provides a backdrop when India and Pakistan face each other on the field. On Sunday, however, all these were brushed aside.

The toddler’s presence in her mother’s arms in the dressing room and after the match was enough to bowl out the Mithali Raj-led triumphant Indian women’s cricket team and the fans back home.

Several photos and videos which showed Indian players doting over young Fatima soon went viral. Baby Maroof was soon the rage in social media.

“Little Fatima's first lesson in the spirit of cricket from India and Pakistan,” tweeted the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The tender moments even caught the attention of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who noted, “What a lovely moment! Cricket has boundaries on the field, but it breaks them all off the field. Sport unites!”

Bismah Maroof’s baby ‘brings a different energy’

Bismah Maroof’s balancing act between motherhood and her sporting career is an inspirational one.

Once resigned to quit cricket, Bismah Maroof’s fortunes turned owing to the Pakistan Cricket Board’s new policy which entitled expecting mothers to 12 months of paid leave and a guaranteed contract extension.

After giving birth to Fatima in August last year, Bismah Maroof returned to the national team and has been handed the responsibility to lead the Women in Green at the World Cup in New Zealand. Her challenge, however, has just began.

Bismah Maroof made headlines when it was reported that she had travelled to New Zealand with young Fatima.

“A child needs the mother,” Bismah Maroof told Cricbuzz. “If I had to continue my career, where would my kid go? And if I’m on the field, who will take care of the kid?

“Hiring a nanny and taking her along everywhere is expensive, and as women cricketers, we don’t earn as much to afford such luxuries.

“Our contracts help us survive and make a living, but without a parental policy, it would have become difficult to continue playing with a child around,” Bismah Maroof pointed out.

Having Fatima around in the dressing room, though, has been more of a positive than a hindrance.

“With a kid around, it’s a different energy in the team, everyone feels relaxed,” Bismah Maroof explained. “When you are too focussed on one thing, it builds pressure on you. When you are around a kid, all your unnecessary worries disappear.”

And looking at the Indian team’s reaction to Fatima after the match, Bismah Maroof’s claim seems well-vindicated.