Owen Power: Canada's top prospect ready to help lead team at Winter Olympics

There may not be any National Hockey League (NHL) players at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 next month, but don't assume that will be a hindrance to Team Canada as it seeks to regain ice hockey gold.

While other countries are able to call upon professionals from their domestic leagues including the multinational Kontinental Hockey League, which lies only behind the NHL in terms of skill level, the Canadians are having to look elsewhere.

And that means an assortment of former NHL pros now playing elsewhere teaming up with the best young prospects the country has to offer – led by 2021 NHL Draft first overall pick Owen Power.

The 19-year-old is already a world champion, having been the youngest member of his country's 2021 gold-medal winning Worlds team, and is considered one of the best young attacking defenders of recent years.

While the Canada roster has yet to be finalised, it would be a major surprise not to see Power's name on the final list.

So who is Owen Power, and what makes him so special?

Owen Power of Canada celebrates a goal against Czechia during the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. Picture by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images

Owen Power's hockey pedigree and ability

Listed at 6-foot-6 (1.98m) and 214 pounds (97kg), the Ontario native has already impressed at the very highest levels of the game.

He played in 10 games at the 2021 World Championships in Latvia, and spent the second-most amount of time on ice – 24 minutes 17 seconds – in the gold-medal final against Finland.

Power, then only 18, also picked up three assists on Canada's unlikely run to the gold medal after they lost four games in the round-robin phase.

His performances during that tournament only served to reinforce the hype that had already built up around the University of Michigan star.

One scout who was at the tournament told ESPN: "It's clear he was adjusting to the game, but also gaining trust from the coaching staff as the tournament went on. If anyone was unsure of him then, they became a convert. He's legit."

Then another national team call came, this one to the ill-fated 2022 World Junior Championships, to be held on home ice in Alberta.

Although a Covid outbreak within the tournament bubble meant the competition was called off after Canada had played just two matches, Power had managed to bag himself five points – three goals and two assists.

The three goals all came against the Czech Republic, marking the first time a Canadian defenceman has ever scored a World Juniors hat-trick.

All that perhaps thanks to his upbringing in box lacrosse, a sport in which he was a three-time age-group national champion. Power told ESPN that his grounding in that sport helped develop his hockey sense on the ice.

"That's the most fun part, being able to think of the game at a high level."

Canada's Owen Power in action with Finland's Niko Ojamaki in the 2021 IIHF World Championship final in Latvia. Picture by REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Owen Power's college career

Power's NCAA hockey career with the Michigan Wolverines hasn't exactly followed the usual script.

Most college players who are drafted end up signing an entry-level contract with their NHL team the same season, making their debuts at the end of the year.

Not Power. Despite being the Buffalo Sabres' top pick in 2021, the then-freshman decided to return to the Wolverines.

The teenager felt that he had not truly gotten a taste of college life due to pandemic restrictions in his first year in Michigan. He also wanted the opportunity to lead Michigan to the Frozen Four NCAA tournament and play in the World Junior Championships.

So he did just that, returning for his sophomore year – one in which he has posted 24 points (three goals, 21 assists) in 22 games so far – as well as being part of the Canadian World Juniors squad.

Now, it seems, his college career will take another unexpected detour with the Olympic Games after the NHL's decision not to send its players.

He will not be the only Wolverines player in Beijing. His good friend Matty Beniers, who was taken second in the 2021 NHL Draft by the Seattle Kraken, has been named to Team USA, as has their fellow Michigan teammate Brendan Brisson.

Once they return from China, assuming there are no hiccups, they should be back in time for the Wolverines' final regular-season games as well as the playoffs.

There is also talk that Power could find himself playing the last month of the regular NHL season with the Sabres, where he projects to be a second-line defenceman.

Owen Power (R) skates against Czech Republic's Jan Mysak during the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. Picture by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images

Olympic memories and dreams

As a Canadian, it's no surprise that Power cites the Vancouver 2010 final between Canada and the United States as his overriding Olympic memory.

"I think the golden goal by [Sidney] Crosby," he told TSN. "That's probably everyone's favourite moment."

But the seven-year-old Power never saw the winning moment live. "We saw parts of the game, but we had practice," he recalled. "We went on and practised and after practice everyone was freaking out about the goal, obviously, and Canada winning."

There were no real surprises that when the NHL announced its withdrawal, speculation that Power could earn a call-up went into high gear.

As he has not yet signed a contract with the Sabres, they have no direct say over his participation in Beijing, although general manager Kevyn Adams did make positive noises.

Speaking to reporters after Christmas, Adams said: "There's so much to think about when it comes to the development of a hockey player. […] As a player, any time you're being talked about to get an experience like [the Olympics], I think it can be an amazing thing for you in your career."

For his part, Power is certain. "It'd be something that'd be extremely special," he said in his TSN interview. "It's obviously something I'd love to do.

"Just being there with all the athletes from all the countries would definitely be something that's really cool."

With the Canadian squad yet to be decided, he could even find himself sharing the ice in Beijing with Eric Staal, a member of that Vancouver 2010 gold-winning team.

An Olympic medal in Beijing to go with his world gold before even making the NHL would be quite the achievement for this special talent.