Men's overall World Cup title goes down to the wire as ski jumping enters final weekend in Planica

In a season punctuated by the thrills of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, the name of the overall 2021/22 World Cup winner will be known when the ski jumping action moves to Planica, Slovenia from 24-27 March.

Japan's Olympic normal hill gold medallist Ryoyu Kobayashi leads the title race by 66 points, with Germany's Karl Geiger in second position and Norway's Halvor Egner Granerud third.

This weekend's action will see two individual competitions on Friday and Sunday, sandwiching a team event on Saturday, with the event taking place on the HS 240 Letalnica hill.

And with both Kobayashi and Geiger showing signs of post-Olympics jitters in their last outing in Oberstdorf, Germany, there are still questions to be answered as the season draws to an end.

Kobayashi the favourite with two events to go

What a season Kobayashi Ryoyu has had.

After a Four Hills competition in which he fell just short of a Grand Slam having dominated the first three hills, the Japanese athlete has built a commanding lead heading into this season's final weekend of World Cup action.

Beijing 2022 proved to be a huge success for the 25-year-old who won gold in the normal hill and silver in the large hill competition. In fact, the entire season has represented a stunning return to form for an athlete who became only the third man in history to win all four events in the Four Hills competition during the 2018/19 season.

While Kobayashi could not replicate that sweep during the 2021/22 season after finishing in fifth place in the final leg held in Bischofshofen, he has been a model of consistency throughout the year and now sits on 1544 points to Geiger's 1478, with Egner Granerud off the pace in third on 1178.

However, if there are any signs of hope for his rivals they may lie in his performances last weekend, where he finished ninth and sixth in the Ski Flying competitions in Oberstdorf, Germany. Geiger was unable to capitalise on those uncharacteristic performances, coming home ninth in both competitions.

"Today was a tough day," Geiger lamented after the second competition. "I was really nervous after the qualification. It didn't go well for me today, I was hoping for more."

Legend Kraft in top form heading to Planica

While he may be out of the running for the overall title, Austrian ski jumping legend Stefan Kraft showed he can still mix it with the best of them after winning the first of last weekend's two Ski Flying competitions on 19 March.

Jumps of 232m and 207m were enough for the 25-time World Cup winner to triumph in Oberstdorf as he saw off the challenges of Slovenia's Ziga Jelar and Timi Zajc on day one.

However, the Zajc was not to be denied victory on day two of the competition, as he soared to his second-ever World Cup victory following his triumph in the Ski Flying World Championship a week earlier alongside the Slovenian team.

Kraft was again in strong form in the second competition finishing in third place, with Poland's Piotr Zyla taking second.

Ski Jumping World Cup overall standings 2021/22

Kobayashi Ryoyu (Japan), 1544 points Karl Geiger (Germany), 1478 points Halvor Egner Granerud (Norway), 1176 points

Schedule for final competitions of the season in Planica