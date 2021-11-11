Alex Ovechkin: Olympic and NHL greatness awaits with Beijing 2022 and Wayne Gretzky's scoring record in his sights

Alex Ovechkin was born into Olympic greatness.

His mother Tatyana Ovechkina won two basketball gold medals at Montreal 1976 and Moscow 1980 with the Soviet Union while his father Mikhail played professional football with Dynamo Moscow.

A young Alex also played with Dynamo, but swapped blades of grass for blades on ice, blazing his own trail as an ice hockey icon. winning the Stanley Cup with the Washington Capitals, becoming a three-time Olympian, and a three-time world champ with Russia.

At 36, many athletes would be happy to hang up the skates on a sparkling career, but not Ovechkin.

Greatness and the Hall of Fame might already be assured but his legacy can burn even brighter as he chases two more massive milestones:

Wayne Gretzky's all-time NHL scoring record, and an Olympic gold medal at Beijing 2022.

Wayne Gretzky goals - Ovechkin to overtake him?

'The Great One' scored 894 NHL goals in 1,487 games before retiring in 1999, while on 9th November 2021 'The Great Eight' scored goal 741 from 1,209 games to open his 2021/22 season with 11 in 12 and tie Brett Hull for fourth in the all time list. Jaromir Jagr is his next target, with 766. Gordie Howe scored 801, and then Gretzky is out in front.

So does Ovechkin believe he's on course to set the record?

"I don't even think about it right now, to be honest," the Capitals No.8 told ESPN, "It's a long way away. And it's a hard way. Whatever happens, happens."

"You watch TV. You listen to the radio. You talk to your friends. Stuff comes up in conversations. But, realistically, it's kind of far away."

If he keeps scoring the way he is right now then it's not really that far away, and with the new five-year contract he signed in the summer taking him to 40 years of age in Washington, the math works.

An average of 33 goals per season until the end of his contract would take him past Gretzky, and the Capitals captain has managed that in 13 of his 16 NHL seasons so far.

Sidney Crosby - Alex Ovechkin showdown in Beijing?

Ovechkin will get another shot at the one Gretzky never did, at his fourth Winter Olympic Games, after he was selected for the reigning champions ROC, with the mouthwatering prospect of a Sidney Crosby-Alex Ovechkin face-off possible.

Crosby and Ovechkin have had a legendary rivalry throughout their careers and even though that relationship has matured into one of mutual respect, an Ovechkin-Crosby/ROC-Canada face-off would be as big as ice hockey box office gets.

Canada eliminated Russia at Vancouver 2010, beating them 7-3 the quarter-finals, before Crosby scored that golden goal against the USA in the final to lift Canada to gold.

12 years later it's the ROC who hold the Olympic title after they bagged gold at PyeongChang 2018, but that happened in the absence of NHL players and this time around Canada will be packing heat with the likes of Crosby and Connor McDavid involved.

As far as the Gretzky record goes, Crosby thinks Ovechkin can do it. "He's in range," the Canadian ice hockey idol said, and when they met on the NHL preseason media merry-go-round the two talked about it.

"I told him that I hope he does it. I'd like to see him get it. It would be awesome," Crosby continued. "I just hope that all the goals he gets, as he's trying to [break it], are against another team!"

Ovechkin the Unbreakable 'Russian Machine'

One of the reasons that Ovechkin is in the conversation for Gretzky's scoring record is that he's near indestructible.

'Russian Machine Never Breaks' is one of the phrases they use about Ovechkin, he's played five complete seasons in his career without missing a single match.

His ability to take punishment, absorb crushing hits, and play through injury is legendary.

On 10th October 2021, the Washington Post reported that the captain sat out a training session before the Capitals season opener against the New York Rangers and there were some doubts that he'd play.

He had limped off against the Philadelphia Flyers in the first period and looked to have hurt his left knee, but neither coach Peter Laviolette nor teammate Lars Eller believed the injury would keep him off the ice against the Rangers.

“I would not be surprised if he’s back for Game 1,” Eller said.

“For some reason, he never seems to be out for long. . . . I know he really wants to [play Wednesday]. He does not like to miss games. He does not want to take the game off; he wants to play. So if there’s any chance he can, he’ll be out there, and I hope he will be.”

He played.

And led his team to a 5-1 victory with two goals and two assists. Just the latest recurrence of a pattern that has been replicated throughout his career.

Ovechkin plays through the pain and almost always delivers.

Ovechkin's Olympic dream

It's Sunday 29th September 2013 in Olympia, Greece, and Alexander Ovechkin has just become the first Russian to carry the newly lit Olympic torch as it sets off on a 65,000km journey to his native country ahead of the Sochi Games.

On Twitter Ovechkin called it “The best moment of my life!”

He tried to explain what it meant to him and to many others: “The Olympic Games are probably more important for Russians than any other athletes.

“Since I was a little kid, like all other kids my dream was always to compete at the Olympic Games, and having the chance to represent our country in Sochi in Russia is even more of a dream. It’s unbelievable and it’s going to be a great thing. It’s going to help motivate us.

"Our mission is to play our best hockey and try to win the gold.”

Unfortunately for Ovechkin, that mission came to a grinding halt at the quarter-final stage where eventual bronze-medallists Finland dumped the hosts out of the competition on a 3-1 scoreline.

Right when their rivalry was at its fiercest, Crosby led Canada to a second straight gold - in Ovechkin's back yard.

Skip forward four years at PyeongChang 2018 and the Olympic Athletes from Russia grabbed gold in the absence of Ovechkin and all the other NHL stars, but he posted his congratulations on Instagram, part of his message reading:

“Guys!!! We rooted and pulled [for you]!! You beauties! You brought victory and the gold to the country!!!! Well done!!!!"

Now with Beijing 2022 coming up fast, none of Ovechkin's Olympic enthusiasm has waned, and a gold medal in Beijing would be a crowning moment in a career that may even see him eclipse Wayne Gretzky as the greatest NHL goal scorer there's ever been.