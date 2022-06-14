Oslo Diamond League: Preview, schedule and stars to watch

The sixth stage of the Diamond League season takes place this Thursday (16 June) in Oslo, Norway, as many of the world's best athletes descend upon the Scandinavian country for the annual Bislett Games.

From home favourite Jakob Ingebrigtsen racing the mile to world-record holder Mondo Duplantis aiming high in the pole vault and Olympic silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson on the starting line of the 800m, find out everything you need to know about the competition below.

When and where will the Oslo Diamond League take place?

The Oslo Diamond League, also known as the Bislett Games, will take place on Thursday 16 June at the Bislett Stadium in Oslo, Norway. The stadium has hosted the Bislett Games since 1965.

The competition begins at 18:45pm local time when a star-studded men's pole vault lineup will take to the field. The final Diamond League event of the evening will see Norway's Olympic 1500m champion Ingebrigtsen compete at the non-Olympic mile distance at 21:50pm.

Stars to watch at the Oslo Diamond League

In front of a home crowd in Oslo, Ingebrigtsen will be hoping to take his recent excellent form into the Diamond League season as he runs the mile distance this Thursday. The Olympic champion and record holder in the 1500m has made no secret of the fact he is aimng to race the 1500m and 5000m at the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Oregon, so racing the mile will serve as strong preparation for both.

Last month at the Eugene Diamond League in Oregon, the 21-year-old won the famous Bowerman Mile race in 3:49.76, beating Olympic silver medallist and world champion Timothy Cheruiyot to the finish line in the process. On Thursday, he will have Great Britain's Jake Wightman and Spain's Mohamed Katir for company as he seeks to continue his excellent form in Norway.

One of the biggest stars on display is undoubtedly Sweden's Mondo Duplantis, the world indoor and outdoor record holder in pole vault. You can expect some fireworks in Oslo, as the reigning Olympic champion goes up against a world-class field that includes Rio 2016 gold medallist Thiago Braz, London 2012 gold medallist Renaud Lavillenie and Rio 2016 bronze medallist Sam Kendricks.

The men's 100m race sees Canadian men's 200m gold medallist Andre de Grasse continue his season in Oslo. He lines up against rapid South African sprinter Akani Simbine - the former African 100m record holder - and Great Britain's Reece Prescod, who recently won May's Golden Spike race in Ostrava in an impressive 9.93 seconds.

Great Britain also have a strong lineup in the women's 800m, including reigning 800m Olympic silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson and 1500m silver medallist Laura Muir, as well as Jemma Reekie who finished fourth in Tokyo. Also, don't rule out reigning world champion Halimah Nakaayi of Uganda who will be looking to hit peak form as she aims to defend her title next month in Oregon.

The women's 5000m will also be one you want to take your eyes off, with a seven-strong Ethiopian contingent that includes current 5000 and 10000m world record holder Letesenbet Gidey. Also watch out for the USA's Devon Allen in the men's 110m hurdles - the third-fastest man over the distance in history - and Netherlands' Femke Bol in the 400m hurdles. The young Dutch athlete recently broke the 300m hurdles world record, having won the bronze medal over the Olympic distance 400m hurdles at Tokyo 2020.

Oslo Diamond League schedule

18:45 pm: men's pole vault

20:04 pm: women's 400m hurdles

20:14: men's 400m

20:15: men's long jump

20:19: women's 5000m

20:39: men's 100m

20:44: women's 200m

20:48: women's discus

20:49: men's 5000m

21:13: men's 110m hurdles

21:25: women's 800m

21:38: men's 400m hurdles

21:50: men's mile

(CEST / GMT+2)