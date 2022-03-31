Orleans Masters badminton: India’s B Sai Praneeth crashes out

Former world championships bronze medallist B Sai Praneeth crashed out of the Orleans Masters 2022 after losing to Christo Popov of France in the men’s singles round of 16 match at Palais des Sports in Orleans, France on Thursday.

B Sai Praneeth, world No. 19 in the badminton world rankings, went down to his 60th-ranked opponent 21-12, 21-11 in the BWF Super 100 event.

Christo Popov settled early and dominated B Sai Praneeth to take the first game. The Indian shuttler, who was also the top seed at the tournament, found no respite in the second game and went on to lose the match in 33 minutes.

India’s mixed doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto, who won the Syed Modi Super 300 title earlier this year, edged past the Netherlands’ Ties Van Der Lecq and Debora Jille 21-18, 22-20 to move into the quarter-finals.

In the women’s singles, Ira Sharma, ranked 91st, lost to world No. 80 from Australia Hsuan-Yu Wendy Chen 21-11, 21-17. The Indian had upset France’s Qi Xuefei, a player ranked 47 places above her, 21-14, 21-17 in the previous round.

Ira Sharma’s compatriot Anupama Upadhyaya, world No. 65, will take on 54th-ranked Léonice Huet of France later in the day.

In the men’s singles, Mithun Manjunath, Kiran George and Maisnam Meiraba Luwang will also play later.

Higher-ranked Indian players like Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal have, meanwhile, skipped the tournament in France.