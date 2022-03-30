Orleans Masters badminton: India’s B Sai Praneeth eases into pre-quarters

India’s B Sai Praneeth eased into the men’s singles round of 16 at the Orleans Masters 2022 Super 100 badminton tournament with a comfortable 21-19, 21-12 win over Czech Republic’s Jan Louda on Wednesday.

B Sai Praneeth, world No. 19 in the badminton world rankings, is the first seed in the tournament. Big names from the Indian camp like Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal are not competing at the meet in France.

Against Louda, ranked 122nd in the world, Praneeth had to work hard in the opener but the former world championships bronze medallist was in cruise control in the second game and wrapped up the affair in 40 minutes.

Praneeth started his men’s singles campaign directly from the round of 32 after receiving a bye in the first round.

In women’s singles, India’s Anupama Upadhyaya and Ira Sharma both crossed their second round hurdles. While Anupama beat Switzerland’s Jenjira Stadelmann 21-12, 21-18, world No. 91 Ira Sharma upset France’s Qi Xuefei, a player ranked 47 places above her, 21-14, 21-17.

The promising Ashmita Chaliha, however, was ousted by Indonesia’s Putri Kusuma Wardani, who won the contest 21-17, 19-21, 21-14.

Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto, meanwhile, continued their French adventure following a 21-8, 21-10 win over compatriots Ashith Surya and Swetaparna Panda.

Other Indian results at Orleans Masters 2022 Day 2

Nithin H.V./Rutaparna Panda lost 21-11, 21-17 to Jun Liang Andy Kwek/Yujia Jin (Singapore) – mixed doubles

Rituparna Das lost 21-18, 21-17 to Lauren Lam (USA) – women’s singles