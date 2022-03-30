Orleans Masters badminton: Indian youngsters shine on opening day

Young Indian badminton players made a strong start at the Orleans Masters 2022, with five men’s singles players winning their opening round matches on Tuesday.

Priyanshu Rajawat, Mithun Manjunath, Chirag Sen, Kiran George and Meiraba Maisnam won their respective round of 64 contests.

While Priyanshu Rajawat defeated compatriot Shubhankar Dey 19-21, 21-13, 21-11, Kiran George won against Joran Kweekel of the Netherlands 21-17, 21-11.

Chirag Sen, meanwhile, beat fellow Indian Kaushal Dharmamer 21-15, 21-6 to book his place in the next round. Mithun Manjunath also ousted India’s Kartikey Gulshan Kumar 21-10, 21-13.

Meiraba Maisnam, who survived two rounds of qualifiers, got the better of Denmark’s Mads Christophersen 21-19, 17-21, 21-19.

Qualifiers Alap Mishra and Ansal Yadav also made the men’s singles main draw but were knocked out in the first round.

The top seed in the men’s singles, India’s B Sai Praneeth, has been given a bye in the first round. He begins his campaign against Czech Republic’s Jan Louda in the round of 32 on Wednesday.