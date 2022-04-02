Orleans Masters badminton: India’s Mithun Manjunath in final

Indian badminton player Mithun Manjunath progressed to the final of the Orleans Masters 2022 men’s singles event with a win over Indonesia’s Christian Adinata at Palais des Sports in Orleans, France on Saturday.

The Indian shuttler, ranked world No. 79, overcame his 189th-ranked opponent 21-18, 21-14 in the semi-finals of the BWF Super 100 event.

Both players began on equal footing as the first game ebbed and flowed till the scores were tied 16-all. Mithun Manjunath then snatched five of the next seven points to go 1-0 up in the match.

The second game began similarly but the Indian, who went into the break leading 11-9, strengthened his grip on the contest and sealed the match in 47 minutes.

In the round of 16, Mithun Manjunath defeated world No. 22 Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus of Denmark to emerge as India’s best hope after top seed B Sai Praneeth’s early exit.

Mithun Manjunath will face world No. 32 and former European junior champion Toma Junior Popov of France in the summit clash on Sunday.

In the women’s doubles semis, the Indian pair of Ashwini Bhat K. and Shikha Gautam stretched Germany’s Stine Kuspert and Emma Moszczynski to three games but eventually went down 16-21, 21-18, 22-24.