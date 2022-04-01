Orleans Masters badminton: India’s Mithun Manjunath cruises into semis

Indian badminton player Mithun Manjunath advanced to the semi-finals of the Orleans Masters 2022 men’s singles event with a comfortable win over Hong Kong’s Chan Yin Chak at Palais des Sports in Orleans, France on Friday.

Mithun Manjunath, world No. 79 in the badminton world rankings, took 41 minutes to prevail 21-13, 21-18 in the quarter-finals of the BWF Super 100 event.

The Indian shuttler began the match strongly and quickly raced to an 11-6 lead at the break and maintained his grip to pocket the first game with ease.

Chan Yin Chak, ranked 159, mounted a comeback with five consecutive points after trailing 15-9 in the second game. After the game was tied at 18-all, Manjunath sealed the match with three straight points.

Earlier in the round of 16, Mithun Manjunath scored an upset win over world No. 22 Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus of Denmark in three games.

Mithun Manjunath will face Christian Adinata of Indonesia, ranked 189, in the semi-finals next.

Anupama Upadhyaya, who won the Polish Open last week, however, suffered a narrow 17-21, 24-22, 21-18 loss to lower-ranked Wen Yu Zhang of Canada in the women’s singles quarter-finals.

In the mixed doubles, Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto, the winners at the Syed Modi International, went down to Malaysia’s Roy King Yap and Teoh Mei Xing 21-7, 21-13 in their quarter-finals.

In the men’s doubles, PS Ravikrishna and Sankar Prasad Udayakumar also lost a close match to France’s Eloi Adam and Julien Maio later in the day. The Indian pair went down 21-13, 21-12, 22-20.

Ashwini Bhat K. and Shikha Gautam, however, defeated Sweden’s Moa Sjoo and Tilda Sjoo 19-21, 21-10, 21-11 in the women’s doubles.