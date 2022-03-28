Orleans Masters 2022 badminton: B Sai Praneeth top seed in men’s singles - watch live streaming

India’s B Sai Praneeth will start as the top seed in the men’s singles at the Orleans Master 2022 badminton, to be held at Palais des Sports in Orleans, France from March 29.

B Sai Praneeth, who also represented India at the Tokyo Olympics, is currently ranked 19 in the badminton world rankings. He played at the Swiss Open last week, where he lost to compatriot HS Prannoy in the round of 32.

Orleans Masters defending champion Toma Popov Junior of France is seeded fourth while the 2018 winner Mark Caljouw of the Netherlands is seeded third.

Sai Praneeth has received a bye in the opening and will begin his campaign from the round of 32.

Other Indians in the men’s singles at the Super 100 event, will be Shubhankar Dey, Priyanshu Rajawat, Chirag Sen, Kiran George, Mithun Manjunath. All of them are ranked in the top 100.

In the women’s singles, young stars Aakarshi Kashyap and Malvika Bansod will lead India’s charge.

World No. 51 Aakarshi Kashyap is drawn against Yulia Susanto in her opening match while Malvika Bansod, ranked 61, will take on seventh seed Qi Xuefei.

Commonwealth Games and Pan American Games champion Michelle Li from Canada is the top seed in the women’s singles.

The men’s doubles features Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala and Krishna Prasad Garaga as the seventh seeds whereas no Indian pair is seeded in the women’s doubles.

Swiss Open 2022 champions Stefani and Gabriela Stoeva are the top ranked pair in the women’s doubles.

Meanwhile, the young duo of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Castro is the seventh-seeded mixed doubles team in the tournament.

A number of Indians will also compete in the qualifiers to make the main draw cut.

Where to watch the Orleans Masters 2022 badminton live in India?

Live streaming of the Orleans Masters 2022 will be available on French Badminton Federation’s YouTube channel.