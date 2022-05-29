Murali Sreeshankar wins gold in Greece; Jyothi Yarraji clinches silver in Belgium

Tokyo Olympian Murali Sreeshankar won his second gold medal in Greece this season with a 7.95m jump at Venizeleia-Chania 2022 athletics meet on Sunday.

Murali Sreeshankar was followed by Jules Pommery of France, who won silver with a 7.73m jump, and another Frenchman Erwan Konate, who claimed bronze with a 7.71m effort in the 13-man field at the World Continental Tour Bronze event.

Earlier in the month, 23-year-old M Sreeshankar won the long jump event in Kallithea, Greece with an 8.31m jump.

Murali Sreeshankar has already qualified for the World Athletics Championships 2022 with his national record long jump of 8.36m at the Federation Cup in April and will also be India’s top prospect at the Commonwealth Games.

Jyothi Yarraji at IFAM Oordegem 2022 athletics meet

Murali Sreeshankar wasn’t the only Indian to bag a medal in Europe over the weekend. Jyothi Yarraji won the women’s 100m hurdles silver in the IFAM Oordegem 2022 athletics meet in Belgium on Saturday.

Jyothi Yarraji, 22, who has improved the women’s 100m hurdles national record thrice this month to make it 13.04s, clocked 13.19s in Belgium.

Tokyo Olympian Zoe Sedney of the Netherlands took the gold in 13.18s at the World Continental Tour Challenger event. Earlier in the heats, Jyothi Yarraji came second in 13.26s while Zoe Sedney had topped in 12.91s.

Meanwhile, in the men’s 110m hurdles, national record holder Siddhanth Thingalaya clocked a season-best 13.92s while finishing sixth in the eight-man final. Brazil’s Eduardo Rodrigues won the race in 13.48s.

Amlan Borgohain, the men’s 200m national record holder, was competing in the 100m sprint. Amlan Borgohain was fifth overall with a timing of 10.50s.

Gran Premio Cantones de La Coruna 2022 race walking event

Tokyo Olympian Priyanka Goswami led a six-member Indian race walking team at the Gran Premio Cantones de La Coruna athletics meet in Spain's coastal city of La Coruna.

Priyanka Goswami, who holds a national record of 1.28.45 in the 20km women’s race walk, finished 17th with the timing of 1.38.10 in the 69-woman field at a World Athletics Race Walking Tour Gold event. Another Tokyo Olympian Bhawna Jat and Ravina did not finish the race.

In the men’s 20km walk, Amit Khatri clocked a personal best of 1.23.21 to finish 21st among 101 competitors while Juned Khan and Suraj Panwar, with timings of 1.27.21 and 1.29.08, were 54th and 58th, respectively.