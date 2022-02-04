Onitsuka Miyabi aims for redemption at Beijing 2022 Games

Onitsuka Miyabi was in tears on the snowboard slopestyle course in Korea four years ago.

Tipped as one of the big favourites, an ill wind blew her off course and she finished down in 19th before taking eighth in big air.

Four years later, she's older and wiser and in a completely different headspace with Beijing 2022 providing a shot at redemption.

She has modified everything from her board to her diet and her training, and it's a brand new Onitsuka Miyabi that'll take to the slopes in China.

"Four years ago was so disappointing," Onitsuka tells Tokyo Weekender.

“Immediately after, I started thinking about what was missing from my performance. I changed my training method and got new gear. It was a risk switching from a brand I’d come accustomed to over the years, but felt it was something I needed to do moving forward.

“I was nervous making that change initially, but it didn’t take long before I got used to it,” she adds.

Helping design a custom-made snow park at Alts Bandai in Japan back in 2017 was a huge turning point too - suddenly she had a world-class place to train, and they called it Miyabi Park.

The top-quality ramp gives her a chance to try new moves and be creative, and she says it has made a difference.

"I’ve grown in confidence since and developed new skills. Last year, I became the first female snowboarder to successfully perform the double cork 1260 in a tournament. I was very pleased with that.”

Onitsuka Miyabi - success at World Championships and Winter X Games

Onitsuka was won the slopestyle world title in 2015 and has since won two bronze medals at the World Championships including last year at Aspen.

She also won the Big Air title at the 2020 Winter X Games and was second in the same event last year.

Now with Beijing calling, her aims are clear.

“Of course, my aim is to win gold in both the slopestyle and big air competitions,” she continues to Tokyo Weekender.

“However, I think my best chance is in Big Air since it’s not affected by the environment. There are many things you can’t know about slopestyle because it depends on several factors, including the weather. It’s a test of overall gliding ability, so I’ll prepare to handle it no matter what happens.”

With a star-studded snowboard line-up at Beijing 2022 including Hirano brothers Ayumu and Kaishu, Anna Gasser, Laurie Blouin, and Jaime Anderson, the quietly-spoken Onitsuka might just be ready to make some big noise.

When to watch Onitsuka Miyabi in competition at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022

Onitsuka Miyabi starts her second Winter Olympic Games in Snowboard Slopestyle Qualification on Saturday 5 February at 10:45 Beijing time (11:45 JST).

The final of that event takes place the next day with the first run at 09:30 Beijing time (10:30 JST).

She also competes in the Snowboard Big Air with qualification taking place on Monday 14 February at 09:30 Beijing time (10:30 JST).

The Big Air final is the following day with the first run also at 09:30 Beijing time.

MORE: How to watch snowboard at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022