Olympic Winter sports Saturday

Johannes Ludwig and Kim Eun-Jungand are in action this Saturday (18 December) as the busy winter season continues with luge, curling, skeleton, biathlon, snowboard, ski jumping, and freestyle skiing.

Read on for regular updates from today's World Cup competitions, as athletes continue with their quest to qualify for Beijing 2022.

The Republic of Korea secure Beijing 2022 berth

The Republic of Korea will have a chance to upgrade their women’s curling silver medal they won four years ago after they clinched the final qualifying spot for Beijing 2022.

They beat Latvia 8-5 at the Olympic Qualification Event in Leeuwarden, the Netherlands, for the remaining place for the following year’s showpiece held from 4 February.

Earlier in the competition, round-robin winners Scotland, who will compete as Great Britain, and Japan earned their places at the Games.

The Republic of Korea’s women’s curling team captured the hearts of the host nation four years ago with their superb silver medal-winning performance.

The team led by skip Kim Eun-Jung held a 5-2 lead after six ends, with Latvia moving within one point on the seventh end. The Olympic silver medallists reclaimed their two-point lead on the eighth end, with the teams scoring a point apiece for the status quo to remain.

Composed Ludwig in dominant form

Pacesetting German Johannes Ludwig continued his superb run on the Luge World Cup circuit, claiming his third men’s singles victory of the season in Innsbruck, Austria.

The PyeongChang 2018 bronze medallist lay down an early marker clocking a new track record of 49.790 seconds on his first run. He followed that up with a second run of 49.815 seconds for a combined winning time of 1:39.605. Austrian slider Wolfgang Lindl finished 0.049s slower than Ludwig, with Italy’s Dominik Fischnaller finishing third.

