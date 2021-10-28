Think you know your sports trivia? Test your skills thanks to the new Olympic Shop

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) officially launched a new dedicated online retail space on Thursday (28th October) - ‘The Olympic Shop' - where fans of the Games will be able to purchase licensed Olympic and Paralympic merchandise.

Developed in partnership with Fanatics, the shop offers three core collections:

The Olympic and Paralympic Games Collection – which celebrates upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games with branded products from Paris 2024 available from launch. Milano Cortina 2026 and LA28 merchandise will be added later.

– which celebrates upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games with branded products from Paris 2024 available from launch. Milano Cortina 2026 and LA28 merchandise will be added later. The Olympic Heritage Collection – which offers products using art and design elements from previous editions of the Games, such as souvenirs, mascots, and apparel.

– which offers products using art and design elements from previous editions of the Games, such as souvenirs, mascots, and apparel. The Olympic Collection – which targets the young and active audience watching the Games. Items include toys and games, bags, stationery, and sports equipment.

One of the items available at launch are trivia cards - available in English and French - a perfect festive gift for the sports fan in your life, to test their knowledge of Olympic trivia. Take a look at shop.olympics.com right now.

Olympic trivia cards

Who can buy products from the Olympic Shop?

The collections are currently available in the following countries:

Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cypruz, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, The Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom and United States of America.

Chinese fans wanting to purchase official Olympic and Paralympic products can use the Olympic store on Tmall.

Will more countries be able to buy products?

By the end of 2021 the Olympic Shop will expand to include Canada and, come the summer of 2022, fans from across the world will be able to purchase all products from the Olympic Shop with the exception of China and Russia.

Olympic coasters

Managing Director of IOC TMS, Timo Lumme said:

“This is an exciting launch for us as fans from an increasing number of territories will be able to purchase official Olympic merchandising and connect with the magic of the Olympic Games ahead of each edition."

"We are looking forward to collaborate on this new shop with the Organising Committees of Paris 2024, Milano Cortina 2026 and LA28, to engage with a broader fanbase and offer collectibles and goods that convey the values of the Olympic Movement, in line with the IOC Global Licensing Strategy.”

Olympic merchandise for the active

What products are available in the Olympic Shop?

Fans will be able to buy the largest assortment of Olympic branded merchandise to-date from the e-shop which includes branded products from the past, present and future Olympic and Paralympic Games.

What collections will be on sale at the Olympic Shop?

The Olympic Shop: what will available in the future?

Going forwards, limited-edition collections from Olympic and Paralympic Teams will be added to the store, providing fans with the unique opportunity to support athletes participating in future Games.