Olympic golf champion Nelly Korda receiving treatment for blood clot

Tokyo 2020 champion golfer Nelly Korda has announced she is undergoing treatment for a blood clot in her arm.

The 23-year-old American wrote on social media that she first felt the swelling after “a typical morning workout” last Friday (March 11).

On the advice of her doctor Korda went to the Emergency Room where she was subsequently diagnosed.

“I am currently at home getting treatment to eliminate further risks,” wrote the 2021 Women’s PGA Championship winner on her social media accounts. “I will communicate my status as and when there is more information.

“In the meantime, I want to thank everyone or their support and ask for privacy for all our family during this time. I hope to be back soon.”

2021 was an exceptional career year for the younger Korda sister who captured her first major title at the Atlanta Athletic Club before then going on to win gold at Tokyo 2020 in 2021.

The world number two’s last outing on a course was at the LPGA Drive On Championship back in February after electing to take a long-awaited six-week break.

She was scheduled to compete in the JTBC Classic in Carlsbad, California (March 24-27) however, given the circumstances it is not yet known when Korda will return to play.