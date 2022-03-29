Neeraj Chopra receives Padma Shri from President of India Ram Nath Kovind

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra received the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award of India, on Monday.

President of India Ram Nath Kovind presented the award to the 24-year-old javelin thrower at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. Neeraj Chopra was conferred with the award back in January.

Along with Neeraj Chopra, para-badminton player Pramod Bhagat, who won the men’s singles gold at the Tokyo Paralympics, also received the Padmi Shri at the same ceremony.

Pramod Bhagat is the current world No. 1 in his category and a five-time world champion.

Neeraj Chopra created history at Tokyo 2020 by becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal in athletics at the Olympics. He made a best throw of 87.58m to take the top prize in the men’s javelin throw.

The Haryana-born athlete is only the second Indian individual, after shooter Abhinav Bindra, to win an Olympic gold medal.

Last November, Neeraj Chopra was also honoured with the highest sporting honour of the country – Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

Neeraj Chopra hasn’t competed since winning the historic gold in August. He is scheduled to attend a training camp with his coach Dr Klaus Bartonietz in Antalya, Turkey, to prepare for the busy year ahead, which includes the World Athletics Championships, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.