Olympic Games 2022: How to watch Davide Ghiotto, Arianna Fontana, Amos Mosaner, Federica Brignone, Dorothea Wierer and Team Italy - schedule and results

Italy have two gold medals, five silver medals, and four bronze medals after 11 days of competition at Beijing 2022.

Arianna Fontana defended her Olympic women's short track speed skating 500m title in dramatic fashion, passing the Netherlands' Suzanne Schulting on the fourth lap to incredibly win the 10th Olympic medal of her career.

Amos Mosaner and Stefania Constantini changed curling history forever in Italy after they claimed their country's first Olympic medal in the sport by triumphing in the mixed doubles team event.

Italy have also found success in two mixed team events, winning silver in the short track speed skating mixed team relay and mixed team snowboard cross. Other highlights include Francesca Lollobrigida's silver in the women's 3000m speed skating, Federico Pellegrino's silver in the men's cross-country sprint free and Federica Brignone's silver in the women's giant slalom.

Dorothea Wierer won bronze in the biathlon women's 7.5km spring and will be looking for medals before she returns home. Dominik Fischnaller claimed bronze in luge men's singles, Omar Visintin did the same in men's snowboard cross, while Davide Ghiotto finished third on the podium in the men's 10000m in speed skating.

Team Italy will be hoping there will be plenty more medals won here at Beijing 2022.

Below is a list of the competition events that Italian athletes are confirmed to be taking part in, with additional team events and late entries possible for athletes who have qualified in more than one discipline.

Read on to find out the Italy team's schedule of events and what to look out for.

Italian athletes in alpine skiing action

There's one event on Sunday 13 February to look forward to in alpine skiing with Italians confirmed that will be competing for medals. Luca de Aliprandi, Tommaso Sala, and Alex Vinatzer will compete in the men's giant slalom starting at 10:15.

Biathlon

Wierer will be going for another medal in biathlon as she competes in the women's 10km pursuit along with Lisa Vittozzi and Samuela Comola on Sunday 13 February at 17:00.

The men's 12.5km pursuit follows at 18:45 on the same day with Lukas Hofer, Thomas Bormolini, and Dominik Windisch all aiming for a medal for their nation.

The men will be back in action on Tuesday 15 February in the 4x7.5km relay starting at 17:00. The women compete in their relay, the 4x6km, on Wednesday 16 February at 15:45.

The conclusion of biathlon at Beijing 2022 will see two mass starts take place: the men's 15km featuring Hofer and Windisch and the women's 12.5km featuring Wierer.

Bobsleigh

Giada Andreutti will be flying the flag for Italy in the brand new women's monobob event. Her first heat takes place on Sunday 13 February at 9:30 local time.

The bobsleigh action will continue the next day for Italy as Patrick Baumgartner and Robert Mircea compete in the two-man event on Monday 14 February at 20:05.

Dorothea Wierer of Team Italy shoots from a standing position during the women's biathlon 7.5km sprint Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Cross-country skiing

Th event to look out for here will be the men's 4x10km relay on Sunday 13 February starting at 15:00 local time.

Curling

One of the stories of Beijing 2022 so far has been the stunning performance of Italy's mixed doubles pair of Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner, who went unbeaten throughout the competition to win gold.

The women's team failed to qualify, while the men's team face an uphill battle to qualify for the semi-finals after losing their first three sessions. They will be hoping Mosaner can find some of the magic that helped win the mixed doubles gold soon.

They have their last double-header on Sunday 13 February when they'll face ROC at 9:05 and Switzerland at 20:05.

From there, Italy will be on a one-session-a-day schedule starting on Monday 14 February as they meet Canada at 14:05 in session 8. PyeongChang 2018 gold medallists USA will be up next on Tuesday 15 February at 20:05. A penultimate showdown with Denmark at 14:05 on Wednesday 16 February will be followed by a morning 9:05 meeting with Norway on Thursday 17 February to round out the round robin phase.

The top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals.

Sebastiano Arman, Amos Mosaner and Simone Gonin of Team Italy compete against Team China Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Freestyle skiing

Elisa Maria Nakab and Silvia Bertagna will be representing Italy proudly at the Genting Snow Park in the women's freeski slopestyle qualifiers on Sunday 13 February at 10:00.

Figure skating

The ice dance programme will wrap up with Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri performing in the free dance on Monday 14 February at 9:15. The Italians are scheduled to be the 14th pair to skate out of 20 total teams.

Shuai Fu of Team China skates with the puck Picture by GETTY IMAGES

Short track speed skating

Italy have already experienced a lot of success at these Games in this discipline, and they could very well have more to shout about. Pietro Sighel will be competing in the men's 500m quarterfinals on Sunday 13 February at the Capital Indoor Stadium. Sighel will be in quarter-final 2, which is taking place right after quarterfinal 1 at 19:00.

The women's team will then be going for more medals in the 3000m relay final B at 19:35.

There will be another medal event to look forward to on Wednesday 16 February when the men's 5000m relay takes place at 20:44.

Speed skating

One of the highlights of Sunday 13 February will be the men's team pursuit quarter-finals at 21:00. Italy will be lining up alongside the Republic of Korea in the first quarterfinal.

The 4 fastest teams advance to the semifinals. The teams with the 5th and 6th fastest times advance to Final C and the 2 remaining teams advance to Final D.