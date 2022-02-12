Olympic Games 2022: How to watch Kobayashi Ryoyu, Komatsubara Misato and Koleto Tim, and Team Japan - schedule and results

Japan have won two gold, two silver, and four bronze medals after 10 days of competition at Beijing 2022.

Hirano Ayumu and and Kobayashi Ryoyu claimed their first titles at an Olympic Winter Games.

Hirano became the first Japanese snowboarder to win a Winter Olympics title when he produced a stunning final run, adding to his silver medals at PyeongChang 2018 and Sochi 2014.

Kobayashi won his first medal of any colour at an Olympic Winter Games when he took the men's normal hill ski jumping title.

Read on to find the Japan team's schedule of events and what to look out for.

Ryoyu Kobayashi of Team Japan competes during the Men's Large Hill Individual Trial Round Picture by Ezra Shaw

Ski jumping

Kobayashi will take to the hill at Zhangjiakou National Ski Jumping Centre once more in a bid to add to his normal hill gold medal when he competes in the large hill individual.

He was ninth in the qualification round with the individual trial round for competition starting on Saturday 12 February at 18:00 local time.

The first round will begin at 19:00 with the top 30 moving through to the final round which starts at 20:00.

Kobayashi will be joined by his older brother Kobayashi Junshiro as well as Japan teammates Sato Yukiya and Nakamura Naoki .

GettyImages-1369047047 Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Figure skating

Komatsubara Misato and Koleto Tim competed in the ice dance discipline as Japan won bronze in the team event at the Capital Indoor Stadium.

It was the first medal for Japan in the team event at the Olympic Winter Games.

Japan has three medals with Kagiyama Yuma and Uno Shoma finishing second and third respectively in the men's single skating.

Komatsubara and Koleto will take to the ice once more on Saturday 12 February at 19:00 local time for the ice dance - rhythm dance.

They are scheduled to be the sixth pair, of a total of 23 teams, to skate. The top 20 will qualify to the free dance, when medals will ultimately be awarded, which is scheduled to take place on Monday 14 February at 9:15 Beijing time.

Curling

Japan's women's curling team finished third at PyeongChang 2018.

Fujisawa Satsuki returns as skip in Beijing with Yoshida Chinami , Suzuki Yumi , and Yoshida Yurika also part of the bronze medal-winning rink to take to the ice at the National Aquatics Centre.

Ishizaki Kotomi is competing at her third Winter Olympics at 43-years-old after making her debut 20 years ago at Salt Lake City 2002 before being part of the team at Vancouver 2010.

Action is already well under way with Japan having lost their opening match against Sweden before victories against Canada and Denmark.

They return to the ice on Saturday 12 February against ROC at 20:05 local time.

On Monday 14 February they take on China (09:05) and Korea (20:05) with Great Britain awaiting on Tuesday 15 February (14:05).

They face the USA on Wednesday 16 February (20:05) with Great Britain their final round-robin opponents on Thursday 17 February (14:05).

The semifinals take place on Friday 18 February (20:05) with the bronze medal match on Saturday 19 February (20:05).

The gold medal will be decided on Sunday 20 February (09:05)

There will be more details on Team Japan's schedule to follow in the days ahead.

Fuyuko Tachizaki of Team Japan skis during Women's Biathlon 7.5km Sprint Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Biathlon

Tachizaki Fuyuko is Japan's sole competitor in the women's 10km pursuit at Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centre.

It will be her fourth event at Beijing 2022 at her fourth Olympic Winter Games and it gets under way at 17:00 local time on Sunday 13 February.

Japan concludes their biathlon competition in the women's 4x6km relay on Wednesday 16 February at 15:45 local time.