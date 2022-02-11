Olympic Games 2022: How to watch Quentin Fillon Maillet, Guillaume Cizeron, Gabriella Papadakis, and Team France

France have one gold and five silver medals after ten days of competition at Beijing 2022.

Quentin Fillon Maillet won his first Olympic Winter Games title in the 20km individual biathlon at the Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centre on Tuesday 8 February.

It was a remarkable rise to the top for Fillon Maillet, whose best finish at his debut Olympics in 2018 was 29th, in the men’s 15km mass start.

France will hope his gold medal story is the first of several medal-winning performances to come here at Beijing 2022.

Below is a list of the competition events that French athletes are confirmed to be taking part in, with additional team events and late entries possible for athletes who have qualified in more than one discipline.

Read on to find out the France team's schedule of events and what to look out for.

French athletes in Biathlon action

There's plenty more action in Zhangjiakou for France to look forward to, as they hope to follow on from Fillon Maillet's aforementioned gold, plus Anais Chevalier-Bouchet's silver in the women's 15km individual, and the silver in the mixed team relay 4x6km.

Chevalier-Bouchet, Justine Braisaz-Bouchet, Julia Simon, and Anais Bescond are all in action in the 7.5km sprint on Friday 11 February at 17:00 Beijing time.

Four days later, on 15 February, the men's team will compete in the 4x7.5km relay at 17:00. The women's 4x6km relay takes place the next day at 15:45.

The biathlon programme wraps up with the two mass start events.

The men's 15km mass start will be on Friday 18 February at 17:00, while the women's 12.5km mass start is scheduled for the next day at the same time.

GettyImages-1238266154 Picture by 1 Getty Images

Figure skating

Guillaume Cizeron and Gabriella Papadakis will compete in the ice rhythm dance on Saturday 12 February with the programme starting at 19:00 Beijing time.

Cizeron and Papadakis are scheduled to be the 18th pair, of a total of 23 teams, to skate. The top 20 will qualify to the free dance, when medals will ultimately be awarded, which is scheduled to take place on Monday 14 February at 9:15 Beijing time.

Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France Picture by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Short track speed skating

Sebastien Lepape and Quentin Fercoq will both be competing for Team France in the men's 500m on Friday 11 February at 19:18 Beijing time.

Sebastien Lepape of France and Charles Hamelin of Canada Picture by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Bobsleigh

Action is already under way at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre.

Margot Boch is the sole women's competitor in the monobob in which she finished first in a World Cup event in Innsbruck, Austria during the 2021/22 season with a time of 1:52.17.

Boch gets her campaign started on Sunday 13 February in heat 1 at 9:30 Beijing time followed by heat 2 at 11:00.

The medals will be decided on Monday 14 February with heat 3 going at 9:30 and heat 4 at 11:00.

There will be more details on Team France's schedule to follow in the days ahead.