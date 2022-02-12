Figure skating at Beijing 2022: How to watch all the top athletes

There are still three sets of medals to be decided at Beijing 2022: the ice dance, women's single skating, and pair skating.

Two days after Nathan Chen (USA) came away with gold in the men's single skating, with Japanese duo Yuma Kagiyama and Shoma Uno winning silver and bronze respectively, the action returned on Saturday (12 February).

Here's what you need to know about the remaining events.

Ice dance

Despite USA finishing in second place in the team event at the start of the Games, Madison Chock / Evan Bates were top in the ice dance section - ahead of ROC's Victoria Sinitsina / Nikita Katsalapov. The hope will now be that they can take that momentum into the ice dance to win gold.

French duo Gabriella Papadakis / Guillaume Cizeron will certainly be looking to ensure that isn't the case, having won ice dance silver at PyeongChang 2018.

Canada's Piper Gilles / Paul Poirier were edged out of the medals as they finished fourth in the team event, but will be doing all they can to ensure that doesn't happen here.

The ice dance begins with the rhythm dance on Saturday 12 February at 19:00 Beijing time, before the medals are decided when the free dance takes place two days later at 09:15.

Madison Chock : Evan Bates Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Women's single skating

Reigning world champion Anna Shcherbakova, 2021 world bronze medallist Alexandra Trusova and Kamila Valieva whose participation is under review, lead the field.

Kaori Sakamoto (JPN) and Madeline Schizas (CAN) came second and third respectively in their team event skates, so will also be hopeful of coming away with a medal.

In this section of the team event, Karen Chen (USA) and Zhu Yi (CHN) finished fourth and fifth respectively, so will need to improve their performances if they are to make the podium.

The women's single skating begins with the short program on Tuesday 15 February at 18:00 Beijing time, with the medals being decided two days later when the free skating takes place at the same time.

Kaori Sakamoto Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Pair skating

ROC's Anastasia Mishina / Aleksandr Galliamov and People's Republic of China's Wenjing Sui / Cong Han finished in the top three in both the short program and free skating during the team event so should be ones to watch this time around.

Pair skating will see the culmination of the figure skating at Beijing 2022 and begins with the short program on Friday 18 February at 18:30 Beijing time.

The free skating, which will decide the medals, takes place the following day at 19:00.