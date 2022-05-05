Ailing (Eileen) Gu: ‘The worst failure is to not try’

Three-time Olympic freeski medallist Ailing (Eileen) Gu is back in the United States after an extended period of time in China, following her successful Beijing 2022 campaign.

The 18-year-old has had a busy week in New York, attending the Met Gala on Monday (2 May) and appearing on NBC's Today show.

Gu, who last February became the first-ever freeskier to take home three medals at one Games, reflected on her historic Olympic debut.

"The really standout moment for me was landing that 1620 in Big air which was my first event," she said.

"I've always said my message is about inspiring young girls and inspiring more people to hear about the sport and to use it as a force to create interconnection and cultural communication.

"I knew that it was such a big moment and so many people were watching. It was my time to live up to that standard that I've set. So in that sense I was like no matter what there is no failure because if I don’t land, the worst failure is to not try." - Ailing (Eileen) Gu

She added: "I wanted to try it, id never done it before, never even tried it on airbag or anything, landed it got it got that gold medal and was on top of the world."

China's two-time gold medallist at Beijing 2022 was also asked about her Olympic future.

"Who knows, honestly, I really love skiing still. It is a very personal and expressive part of me, and I think it makes me who I am. It's taught me resilience, its taught me cross cultural communication. So, in that sense I think, why not, but let’s see how school goes first."

Gu will be attending Stanford University later this year.