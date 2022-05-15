Following in Olympic family footsteps at the YOG

With the International Day of Families being celebrated around the world on 15 May, we highlight some of the former Youth Olympians who are following in the footsteps of their family members by competing on the Olympic stage.

Kasperi Kapanen

Kasperi Kapanen, who won ice hockey gold as part of the Finland team at the Winter Youth Olympic Games (YOG) Innsbruck 2012, was upholding a long-standing family tradition by competing on the Olympic stage. His grandfather, Hannu Kapanen, played for Finland at the Innsbruck 1976 Winter Games while his father, Sami, also wore Finnish colours at the Lillehammer Games in 1994 and the Nagano 1998 Games.

"I've always watched the Olympic Games on television, and I watched my dad play, but I never imagined I would find myself here,” said Kasperi at the time.

"My goal is to play like my father. I watched him for so many years and I want to do everything like him. Of course, you want to be like your dad, just a little bit better."

The younger Kapanen is definitely on the right track: he is currently starring for the Pittsburgh Penguins, after following his father into the NHL.

Kaylee McKeown poses on the podium with her gold medal at Tokyo 2020 Picture by 2021 Getty Images

Kaylee McKeown

Drawing inspiration from older sister Taylor, who won a silver medal in the pool at the Olympic Games Rio 2016, Australian swimmer Kaylee McKeown was one of the stars of the YOG Buenos Aires 2018, winning gold in the 50m backstroke as well as a further two silver medals and a bronze.

“I watched my sister’s four-year preparation for getting that Olympic silver medal,” she said. “It was nerve-wracking and exciting because you've seen all the hard work that she had done and put behind it. And I've really looked to that as motivation and determination to work hard at training, to get to the Olympic Games and do your country proud. So, I want to be as good as her and live up to those standards in a way.”

That attitude certainly stood McKeown in good stead, as she went on to light up the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 in 2021, winning three gold medals including an individual double in the 100m and 200m backstroke.

Thomas Muirhead on the ice at the Gangneung Curling Centre in South Korea Picture by 2018 Getty Images

Thomas Muirhead

When curler Thomas Muirhead competed at the Winter YOG Innsbruck 2012, he had several family members to look to for inspiration – including father Gordon, who won a gold medal at the 1994 European Curling Championships, and older sister Eve, who skipped the British women’s team at the Olympic Winter Games Vancouver 2010 and went on to win bronze at Sochi 2014 and Gold at Beijing 2022.

“She has been really successful since she was young and I am trying to achieve the same,” said Thomas at the time. “We always try to be better than each other. But that is also a good goal because we both improve at the same time. I can talk to her as I cannot talk with another athlete. We ask each other for advice.”

That advice clearly paid off, as Thomas went on to win the world junior title in 2013 before competing at the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018, while his sister Eve is still serving as inspiration with her Beijing 2022 success.

Alexander Massialas celebrates a pount during the men's foil team fencing bronze medal match at Tokyo 2020 Picture by 2021 Getty Images

Alex and Sabrina Massialas

US fencer Alex Massialas was following the lead of his father Greg – an Olympian in 1984 and 1988 – when he competed at the YOG Singapore 2010, winning individual silver and team bronze. But his sister Sabrina was able to go one better four years later, as she clinched gold in the foil at the YOG Nanjing 2014.

“She doesn’t let me forget that,” joked Alex. “She always says it’s the one competition where she was able to do better than her brother!”

Alex has since won medals at the Olympic Games Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, while Sabrina also finished fourth as part of the US foil team in Tokyo.

Nina Prock (R) at Innsbruck 2012 Picture by 2012 Getty Images

Nina Prock

Austria’s Nina Prock competed in the luge at the Winter YOG Innsbruck 2012, where she was hoping to emulate her father Markus, who won three Olympic medals in the sport, including silver at the 1992 and 1994 Winter Games.

“Of course, I feel a bit of pressure, because people think I will follow in his footsteps, but he helps me,” explained Nina at the time. “He can give me good advice about tracks and tell me how I can improve.”

Nina had grown up watching her father compete in events all over the world, but initially had shown very little interest in following her father into the sport.

“I was very young, but I remember watching him at the track,” she said. “At first I wasn’t interested in luge, but when I was nine, I decided to try it and it was so cool – I just wanted to keep doing it.”

Nina came close to returning the Prock name to the Olympic podium, narrowly missing out on a medal as she finished fourth, which was more than enough to impress her father.

“She’s done a really good job; I’m very proud,” said Markus at the time. “There’s definitely more interest in her because of her name. I don't push her too hard; I just encourage her."

Helena Eckholm, sister of Mattias Jonsson, competing at Vancouver 2010 Picture by 2010 Getty Images

Jack Whitaker

Winning a silver medal in the team jumping event at the YOG Buenos Aires 2018 was poetic for British equestrian Jack Whitaker, whose father Michael won team silver 34 years earlier at the Olympic Games Los Angeles 1984.

“If I could do half as well as my dad did then I’d be very pleased with how my equestrian career would have gone,” said Jack at the time.

Mattias Jonsson

Swedish biathlete Mattias Jonsson continued his family’s Olympic legacy when he competed at the Winter YOG Innsbruck 2012.

His eldest sister, Helena Ekholm, competed in biathlon at the Olympic Winter Games Vancouver 2010 and enjoyed considerable success on the World Cup circuit, winning the overall title in 2008/2009, which motivated Mattias to succeed in the sport as well.

"She's an inspiration for me," he said at the time. "I look at her and at what she has achieved and think to myself, 'Well, you can do this as well'."

Amanda Salzgeber in action for the women's Super-G at Lausanne 2020 Picture by 2020 Getty Images

Amanda Salzgeber

As the daughter of two former world-class ski racers, Austria’s Amanda Salzgeber had a lot to live up to when she competed in Alpine skiing at the Winter YOG Lausanne 2020.

But the then 18-year-old duly delivered, winning gold in the combined while also adding bronze medals in the giant slalom and parallel mixed team events. Her combined victory matched that of her mother Anita Wachter’s at the Olympic Winter Games Calgary 1988, while her father Rainer Salzgeber won a slalom silver at the 1993 World Championships.

“My parents always tell me not to put pressure on myself just because they were really good at skiing,” explained Amanda. “But there is always a bit of pressure coming from somewhere. I have to deal with that and learn from it.”

Will Koch following in the footsteps of his father Bill Koch at Lausanne 2020 Picture by 2020 Getty Images

Will Koch

American cross-country skier Will Koch has a tough act to follow, as the son of four-time Olympian Bill Koch, who is widely credited with inventing the skate-skiing technique that revolutionised the sport in the 1980s. Koch Senior also won silver at the Olympic Winter Games Innsbruck 1976 – a medal that remained the United States’ only Olympic cross-country skiing honour for more than four decades – and won the overall World Cup title in 1982.

Luckily, his son Will doesn’t feel that living up to his father’s exploits puts any expectations on him.

“A lot of people think, gosh, that’s a lot of pressure, a lot to live up to,” says Will. “I don’t really see it that way myself. I just think it’s really cool to have him as a person in my life. It’s more of an opportunity than a burden.”

It certainly wasn’t a burden at the Winter YOG Lausanne 2020, where Will was able to win bronze in the 10km classical event – on the same track that his father enjoyed a World Cup victory in 1982.

Silver medallist Kaishu Hirano celebrates his silver medal from Lausanne 2020 Picture by 2020 Getty Images

Hirano Kaishu

Japanese halfpipe snowboarder Hirano Ayumu had already won two silver medals at the Olympic Winter Games – in 2014 and 2018 – when his younger brother Kaishu also finished in second spot at the Winter YOG Lausanne 2020.

Despite missing out on gold, Kaishu knew that Ayumu would be impressed with his achievement. “My brother will be proud,” he said. “I respect him so much and he inspires. I want to be like him.”

Ayumu has since gone on to clinch gold at Beijing 2022, where he competed alongside Kaishu in the final.