Olympic downhill champion Corinne Suter wins Lake Louise Super G

The Beijing 2022 gold medallist recorded her fifth World Cup career win by just two hundredths of a second from Cornelia Huetter.

2 min By Scott Bregman
Alpine Skiing
GettyImages-1245362102
(Picture by 2022 Getty Images)

Switzerland's Corinne Suter claimed her first win of the new alpine skiing World Cup season in the Lake Louise Super G on Sunday (4 December).

Suter, who won downhill gold at Beijing 2022 clocked 1:20.75 wearing start bib number 13 to secure the fifth World Cup race win of her career.

But it was a close contest with Austria's Cornelia Huetter, who skiied shortly after Suter, just two hundredths of a second behind. It's the 20th  Huetter has made the podium at a World Cup race.

Third place went to Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel (1:20.91). Mowinckel is a two-time Olympic silver medal winner.

Another Austrian, Mirjam Puchner, was fourth ahead of Italy's Sofia Goggia,who missed the podium this time having won both Lake Louise downhills earlier this week.

Lara Gut-Behrami, the Super-G Olympic champ from Beijing, did not finish her run.

American Mikaela Shiffrin maintains the overall World Cup lead with 265 points. She was fifth last week in Killington, Vermont, in the giant slalom, and had announced that she would not be heading to Lake Louise for the downhill events, opting to concentrate on the technical disciplines.

Shiffrin opened the season with a pair of slalom wins in Levi, Finland.

Goggia's fifth-place finish in Sunday's Super G moved her to within 20 points of Shiffrin at 245, while Switzerland's Wendy Holdener sits third (240) in the overall standings.

MORE: Goggia on goals, Vonn & more | Olympics.com exclusive

Women’s Alpine skiing World Cup downhill results – Lake Louise:

1. Corinne Suter, Switzerland 1:20.75
2. Cornelia Huetter, Austria 1:20.77
3. Ragnhild Mowinckel, Norway 1:20.91
4. Mirjam Puchner, Austria 1:21.01
5. Sofia Goggia, Italy 1:21.11
6. Elena Curtoni, Italy 1:21.14
7. Ramona Siebenhofer, Austria 1:21.26
8. Marie-Michele Gagnon, Canada 1:21.48
9. Laura Pirovano, Italy, 1:21.51
10. Jasmine Flury, Switzerland 1:211.53

For full results, see here.

