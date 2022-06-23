International Olympic Day 2022: Abhinav Bindra to Leander Paes, Indian legends spread message of fair play

On the occasion of International Olympic Day 2022, Indian athletes from across the country came together on social media to spread the Olympic message of friendship, unity and fair play.

Since 1948, the Olympic Day has been celebrated every year on June 23. The day marks the inception of the modern Olympic Games in Greece on June 23, 1894. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) was officially formed on the same day.

While Beijing 2008 shooting gold medallist Abhinav Bindra and four-time Olympian Sharath Kamal touched upon the importance of imbibing core Olympic values in everyday life, Tokyo Olympians Ankita Raina and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran marked the occasion by cherishing fond memories from last year’s Summer Games and hoping for a better showing at Paris 2024 Olympics.

“Whether it is Justin Gatlin bowing down to Usain Bolt as a mark of respect for the greatest sprinter the world has ever seen, or the emotional hug shared between the fiercest of badminton rivals - Carolina Marin and PV Sindhu - after a grueling final at the Rio Olympics 2016.

“Or Mutaz Essa Barshim and Gianmarco Tamberi deciding to share the gold medal after having tested each other to the limit in an exhausting two-hour competition and still not managing to best each other in the men’s high jump final at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

“Moments like these remain etched in our memories and stay with us long after we’ve even forgotten who won and who lost,” Abhinav Bindra, India’s first-ever individual Olympic gold medallist, wrote.

“On this International Olympic Day, I want to stress upon the need for imbibing the values of our Olympians, to empower and allow the young population to inculcate (them),” Abhinav Bindra reminded.

Indian track and field legend PT Usha, meanwhile, posted about what being a part of the Olympian fraternity means to her.

Recently-retired tennis icon Leander Paes, a record seven-time Olympian and Atlanta 1996 bronze medallist, echoed the sentiments.

Olympic Day 2022’s theme “Together for a better world” celebrates the power of sport to bring people together in peace - a call to action for people to move together, up to and during Olympic Day, to show their united support for a peaceful world.

The International Olympic Day is a global celebration of sport and health with events being organised worldwide to promote the core Olympic values and participation in sport regardless of age, gender, or social background.

Indian men’s basketball team captain Vishesh Bhriguvanshi also promoted unity through his International Olympic Day 2022 message.