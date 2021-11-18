Olympic Cinderellas: The bobsleigh team that brought Portugal back to the Olympic Winter Games 

When people usually think about Portugal's Olympic history, their minds turn to Rosa Mota, Nelson Evora, Fernanda Ribeiro, Telma Monteiro and Carlos Lopes or, more recently, Pedro Pichardo, Fernando Pimenta and Patrícia Mamona.

When assessing the success of Portuguese athletes at the Winter Olympics, it’s necessary to remember that the country first participated in the Games at Oslo 1952, when Duarte Espírito Santo competed in Alpine skiing. The next time Portuguese athletes competed at the Games was 36 years later in 1988.

The Calgary 1988 bobsleigh competition garnered a lot of attention due to the fact that some of the teams hailed from balmier climates than many might expect, including Jamaica and Mexico.

The journey of the Jamaican team was turned into a Hollywood movie while the story of the Mexican brothers is also well known. However, people often forget the story of another country where the athletes are more used to sunshine than snow: Portugal.

Portuguese bobsleigh team at Winter Olympic Games Calgary 1988: Bernardes, Pires, Poupada, Magalhães and Reis. Photo: personal archive

Antonio Reis arrived in Canada at the age of seven. Born in Vila Nova de Gaia (close to Porto in the north of Portugal), he crossed the Atlantic with his parents, as well as many others who moved to the country from the 1950s to the 1970s.

Reis was passionate about sport and played American Football to a high level. He was named champion of the Vanier Cup (the country's main football tournament that is competed between different universities) playing for the University of Guelph. He was also a rower and won the Henley regatta.

Portuguese bobsleigh team working in the equipment at the Winter Olympic Games Calgary 1988. Photo: Personal archive

Opportunity knocks

As someone who was also passionate about speed, Reis dreamed about competing at the Olympic Winter Games. In 1985, he contacted the Canadian bobsleigh team with the hopes of representing the country at Calgary 1988, however, the national team already had an established programme.

At the time, there was also some discussion about whether bobsleigh should retain its place on the Winter Olympics programme, due to the high costs and lack of competitive teams. In order to resolve the situation, the competition was opened up to more countries. Joey Kilburn, a Canadian coach, suggested that Reis should compete for Portugal. "It was the seed," said Reis in an interview with Olympics.com.

It was also the beginning of a big adventure.

Portuguese bobsleigh team at the Opening Ceremony at the Winter Olympic Games Calgary 1988. Photo: Personal archive

Sequences of coincidences

"All our stories turned out to be ridiculous. What should not happen, happened. They were sequences of coincidences that took us to the Games," Reis recalled.

Shortly after Kilburn's suggestion, Reis was invited to train in Lake Placid, United States. It turned out to be an inspired decision. "It was natural and they were surprised by me," he explained.

His performances in Lake Placid earned him an invitation to participate in the World Cup, however, Portugal needed to establish a team to take part. "Jorge Magalhães was already a friend, I knew him and he was the first person I recruited,” remembered Reis.

After a strong performance, the newly-established Portuguese team began to dream about the Olympics.

António Reis and João Poupada of Portugal, during the Winter Olympic Games Calgary 1988. Photo: Personal archive

Recruiting friends

It was decided that more Canadians of Portuguese descent were needed for the team. Joao Pires, Joao Poupada and Rogerio Bernardes were all contacted, with Reis having known Poupada and Bernardes through their links to American Football. Pires, on the other hand, was a 100 metres runner.

"We introduced the idea that we could go to the Games and they embraced it. Everyone's families helped to raise funds too. There was a growing energy," said Reis.

The team also needed to be recognised by the Olympic Committee of Portugal, which could have stopped the young group of dreamers in their tracks. However, the story would not end there.

Firstly, the team registered the Portuguese bobsleigh team at the consulate in Toronto, before Reis travelled to Lisbon to obtain recognition from the Olympic Committee of Portugal. After successfully gaining recognition, Reis travelled to Milan the same day to have it legitimised.

And finally, through the efforts of many, the Portuguese team was ready to attempt to qualify for the Games.

"Everything came together positively. Everyone wanted it to work out," said Reis.

Portuguese bobsleigh team at the Winter Olympic Games Calgary 1988, 30 years later: Bernardes, Pires, Poupada, Magalhães and Reis. Photo: Personal archive

The car trip to Italy

The team’s final opportunity to book a spot at the Calgary Games came in Innsbruck, Austria in December 1987. They knew they could achieve a faster time with a better sled, as up until that point all of their equipment had been borrowed from other teams. The team negotiated with an Italian manufacturer that supplied them with a new sled. "We would find a way to pay for it, we didn't know how, we didn't have any money", remembered Reis.

One night, Reis and Poupada crossed the Italian border by car to pick up the sled in Cortina d'Ampezzo. The next morning they returned and, having had no sleep, they polished the blades, affixed the numbers and began to compete.

The plan worked. The team improved their time by half a second, earning a spot at the Olympic Winter Games.

The result was so well received that Prince Albert of Monaco, who was also attempting to qualify, bought the Portuguese team’s sled, allowing them to pay back the money they owed to the manufacturer.

An unlikely script

The duo of Reis and Poupada finished 34th of the 38 teams that competed at the Games, while Reis, Poupada, Pires and Bernardes finished 25th in the four-man competition, just ahead of the famous Jamaican team.

However, the final result didn’t matter to them. They were competing for the dream, their passion for sport, and their love of Portugal.

"If someone presented this to me today as a script for a movie, I would say it was ridiculous, that it was impossible. You know, even now I still wonder whether it did actually happen," concluded Reis.

To this day, the team of Calgary 1988 is the only one to have represented Portugal in bobsleigh at an edition of the Olympic Winter Games.