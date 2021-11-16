Olympic cinderellas: From white water rafting to alpine skiing

Fiji, an exotic country in the Oceania region, has sent athletes to the Olympic Games since 1956. The nation’s greatest successes have come in rugby sevens, a sport in which teams from Fiji won gold at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

However, despite the tropical climate of the country, there are many fans of winter sports. The winter sports pioneer was Rusiate Rogoyawa, whose interest in skiing was piqued while studying in Norway. At Calgary 1988 and Lillehammer 1994, he competed at the Games by special invitation of the International Olympic Committee.

The first representative of Fiji, selected for the Winter Olympics on the basis of sports, is Laurence Thoms. The young man had never thought about embarking on a sports career until a local newspaper published a tempting offer.

It all started at a birthday party in December 1998. Tony Hauswirth, whose birthday was being celebrated, had come to Fiji from Switzerland and really missed Alpine skiing. In the midst of the party, Hauswirth suddenly asked friends, "Should we form a ski team here to compete in the Olympics?"

Throughout the year, Fiji's average monthly temperature doesn't drop below 26 degrees Celsius, so at first no one took the idea seriously. But later, what initially seemed like a joke grew into something more.

Team Fiji pose with their gold medals after winning the Rugby Sevens at Tokyo 2020 Picture by 2021 Getty Images

Hauswirth wrote an ad in a local newspaper to advertise for candidates. To apply, four criteria had to be met:

Skiing experience

Fijian citizenship

Aged between 16 and 25

Not afraid of the cold

At the time, Thoms was studying at a polytechnic college in New Zealand, where snow falls regularly. He became addicted to winter sports at age 15, when he took up snowboarding. In his spare time, Thoms worked part-time as an instructor, teaching white water rafting in the summer and skiing in the winter.

The ad in the newspaper caught the attention of Thoms' aunt. She immediately called his mom and told her about the unique opportunity to make history. By then, 153 people had responded to the ad. Two women and three men were preselected.

"It was so funny. They were falling all over," coach Adi Bernasconi commented to the Midland Daily News. But when they saw Thoms in the snow, all the laughing stopped - he was a serious athlete and showed some real talent. "In temperatures of 20C or below, people in Fiji are wrapped up in jerseys and jackets, but I'm out in a t-shirt and shorts!" Thoms boasted in an interview with the BBC.

For several years Thoms trained in New Zealand, Republic of Korea and Switzerland. The rookie Alpine skier quickly progressed and accumulated the necessary points to qualify for the 2002 Olympic Winter Games in Salt Lake City.

Thoms went to the largest sporting event in the world in the company of the people who had made his fairytale come true. From the stands, he was supported by the author of the newspaper ad, Hauswirth, as well as Australian Phil Taylor, who supported the idea at the initial stage and later led the delegation of Fiji.

It was for a good reason - Thoms was the first athlete from the entire Pacific region to qualify for the Olympic Winter Games on an athletic basis. For someone who started training seriously only a couple of years before the Games, he performed admirably.

Thoms failed to pass the slalom course, but finished ahead of athletes from Hungary and San Marino in the giant slalom. Add to this list another 21 skiers who didn't make it to the finish, and Thoms became something of a hero. Finishing 55th may not be the ultimate dream of every Olympian, but as the founder of the modern Olympic Movement, Pierre de Coubertin said, the most important thing is not winning but taking part.