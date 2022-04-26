Olympic champion Nico Porteous out of action until 2023 after knee surgery

Beijing 2022 freeski gold medallist Nico Porteous has started his recovery journey after undergoing knee surgery.

The halfpipe Olympic champion had an operation two weeks ago at home in New Zealand to repair a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

On Saturday 23 April the 20-year-old announced on Instagram that he will not compete for the remainder of 2022.

"A month ago, I ruptured my ACL and have had surgery two weeks ago. It's been a pretty quick process but definitely not what I was really wanting to do to end off my season," he said in a video.

"Everything is going well and we're on the up from here. Hoping to be up skiing next January." - Nico Porteous

The two-time Olympic medallist added that he wants to keep his recovery journey private.

"I'm not going to post any gym stuff or post any rehab, it's not something I really want to do. It's injury and injuries are a part of freestyle skiing, and that's my personal thing to deal with," he said.

Fellow Olympic champions Zoi-Sadowski-Synnott, Eileen Gu and Mathilde Gremaud offered their well wishes and hopes for a good recovery.

Porteous' coach Tommy Pyatt, who has worked with the Olympic champion since he was six years old, says the injury is common for freeskiers and he will have the best treatment possible at Snow Sports New Zealand.

It's understood that the 2021 halfpipe world champion is aiming to return to competition at the 2023 Winter X-Games in Aspen, USA, at the end of January 2023.