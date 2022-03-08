Olympic 100m champion Marcell Jacobs ready for World Indoors

Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs is enjoying the attention that comes with being the world's fastest man in the new season.

After making his long-awaited return to the track following his 100m and sprint relay golds at last year's Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the Italian racked up four consecutive wins this indoor season.

That run came to an abrupt end at the World Indoor Tour Silver meeting in Belgrade on Monday (7 March) as he was disqualified for a false start after winning his heat.

However, Jacobs appears to be in superb shape as he looks to build on his career-defining season.

He came to notice with a dominating victory in the 60m at the European Athletics Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland 12 months ago.

And he looks set to be in the hunt for gold at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade starting on Friday 18 March.

While the Texan-born sprinter has won all the races he has completed so far this term, he still believes there is room for improvement.

After taking the Italian indoor title at the end of February, he told Corriere Della Sera, "I'm very strict with myself. Today I would not give myself a pass, I did not find the activation I needed. But the important thing was to win the title."

Jacobs returns to action in style

After clinching two gold medals on his Olympic debut, Jacobs has high expectations to fulfil.

He did not race again in 2021 after Tokyo in order to rest a knee problem, but he has returned with a bang.

He clocked 6.51 in the ISTAF Indoor meeting in Berlin in early February before going even quicker, 6.49 at the Orlen Cup in Lodz, Poland a week later.

Six days after that, he won in Lievin in 6.50 and then - in his first race on home soil since his Olympic exploits - claimed the Italian title in front of a sell-out crowd in Ancona in 6.55.

Speaking as he collected the Athlete of the Year award from the Foreign Press Association in Rome on 8 February, he told reporters, "Physically I feel very good. We have done a good job to get to the point and start the races in the best possible condition… we have started very well compared to last season."

The only blot on his season so far came in Belgrade where he will return for the World Indoors, but he took it all in his stride.

As reported by Atletica Italiana, he said, "It is the first false start of my life, it has never happened before. But I have no anger. Better to do it now than to do it at the World Championships.

"The track is very raised, with many vibrations, very bouncy. Potentially you can run fast but you must execute well and today I understood how to do it."

From long jumper to Olympic sprint champion

Jacobs was born in Texas to an Italian mother and an American father but moved to Italy as a baby when his father - a soldier in the US Army - was transferred to South Korea.

He played football and basketball as a youngster before being advised to try sprinting.

But it was the long jump where he first made his name in athletes as he took the Italian title in 2016 with a leap of 7.89m. Two weeks previously, he’d jumped to a wind-assisted 8.48m at the Italian U23 championships.

As he told World Athletics, "The long jump was my first love, but (knee) injuries forced me to change my discipline."

Jacobs still refers to himself as ‘CrazyLongJumper’ on his social media pages, a nickname he even has tattooed just below his neck.

Marcell Jacobs competes in the long jump at the 2016 European Championships in Amsterdam Picture by 2016 Getty Images

Jacobs on how a long break after Tokyo helped him unlock physically and mentally

Jacobs went to Tokyo as the Italian record holder after blazing to 9.95 seconds in his first outdoor event of the year in Savona, but no one had tipped him to become Usain Bolt’s successor.

That blistering run ignited a dream.

"I am going to Tokyo to win a medal. Bolt is not there, (Christian) Coleman is not there, there's not a clear favourite, it'll be a battle. I can't stop dreaming now," he told Corriere della Sera.

He won two medals, both gold.

And he hopes the long break after that success will serve him well in the years to come.

He said, "I hope not to go so long without racing in future. It has been very important from a personal point of view because we have not only worked on the track but also on myself, unlocking those things that you keep inside. It is a process that we will surely continue to do with the team."

Jacobs, who trains with coach Paolo Camossi said he needed time off to boost his physical and mental shape as he aims for further greatness.

"Mental training has been a very big step that we have already built, but that we had to implement. It is a way of avoiding, in quotes, the pressure. Before, I focused a lot on the rivals and on what people expected of me, not on what I wanted.”

The focus, for now, is the three rounds in Belgrade on March 19 and 20, but his ultimate goal is July's World Championships outdoors in Eugene, Oregon.

On his competition debut at Doha 2019, Jacobs was seventh in his semi-final. But he's expecting far better this time.