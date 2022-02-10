Olympic BFFs: Eileen Gu and Chloe Kim share huge hug at Beijing 2022 - "Eileen is such a sweetheart"

Ailing (Eileen) Gu and Chloe Kim had a heartwarming moment at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Gu was there to cheer Kim on as she won her second straight Olympic snowboard halfpipe gold medal and the USA rider went over to Gu in the crowd to give her a huge hug, both celebrating the iconic moment together.

Asked what they said to each other Kim revealed:

“That was mostly a lot of screaming and a lot of excitement (laughs), Eileen is such a sweetheart.

"I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know her and becoming her friend over the last couple of years. I’m so proud to know her and so excited to support her in her next two events. She’s crazy!”

Kim and Gu are two of the biggest names at the Games with California-born Gu representing China and Kim the U.S.

A couple of days ago Gu claimed her first Olympic gold in a historic first ever freestyle ski big air final, saying she wants to use sport as a force for unity.

“That was the best moment of my life. The happiest moment, day, whatever — of my life. I just cannot believe what just happened," said an ecstatic Gu after winning her gold medal.

Gu will compete in two more freestyle ski disciplines - halfpipe and slopestyle - and is aiming for three podium finishes having already won China's first ever snow sport gold medal.

For Kim, she called winning a second straight snowboard halfpipe Olympic gold medal "unreal" as the celebrations got a little crazy.

Both gold medallists, both on top of their sport and top of the world with all eyes on them, these two friends have a lot in common.

Friends Chloe Kim and Ailing Eileen Gu have a moment at Beijing 2022. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Picture by 2022 Getty Images

When is Eileen Gu competing next? Eileen Gu Schedule at Beijing 2022

With two events left to come, here's where to watch Elieen Gu at Beijing 2022 (All times local in Beijing), all events will take place at the Genting Snow Park H & S Stadium.

Women's Freeski Halfpipe Schedule

Women's Freeski Halfpipe Qualification Run 1

Thursday 17 February 9:30am

Women's Freeski Halfpipe Qualification Run 2

Thursday 17 Feb 10:21

Women's Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 1

Friday 18 February 9:30

Women's Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 2

Friday 18 February 9:58am

Women's Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 3

Friday 18 Feb 10:25am

Women's Freeski Slopestyle Schedule

Women's Freeski Slopestyle Qualification Run 1

Sunday 13 Feb 10:00am

Women's Freeski Slopestyle Qualification Run 2

Sunday 13 Feb 11:01am

Women's Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 1

Monday 14 Feb 9:30am

Women's Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 2

Monday 14 Feb 9:57am

Women's Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 3

Monday 14 Feb 10:24am

Where to watch Ailing (Eileen) Gu compete

