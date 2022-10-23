Olympians Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles highlight U.S. women's squad for World Championships

Olympic champion Jade Carey and team silver medallist Jordan Chiles headline the U.S. squad for the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

USA Gymnastics announced the team for Liverpool, England on Saturday (22 October) after the conclusion of the World selection event in Katy, Texas.

The duo are joined by World selection event all-around winner Shilese Jones, along with Leanne Wong, and Skye Blakely. Lexi Zeiss is the traveling alternate

The six-woman team is set to leave for England on Sunday.

"This is definitely a huge thing for me. You know, this is my fourth time trying, and, you know, they always say, 'third time's a charm'. But I think it's time to say, 'fourth time's a charm,'" said Chiles. "Just being able to understand everything that happened in the past and being able to put that into now, it's an amazing feeling."

Team USA will enter the competition as slight favourites - a departure from a squad led by the likes of Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas and others who dominated the global event, taking golds by massive margins in recent years.

The U.S. have won the last five-straight world team gold medals and a sixth win in Liverpool would be a first for any women's team. The Chinese men won six-straight titles, grabbing golds in 2003, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2011, and 2014.

USA Gymnastics named its men's team earlier this month with two-time U.S. champion Brody Malone set to compete alongside U.S. all-around silver medallist Donnell Whittennburg, reigning world pommel horse champion Stephen Nedoroscik, and newcomers Asher Hong and Colt Walker. Tokyo 2020 Olympian Yul Moldauer is the traveling alternate.

Competition in Liverpool begins 29 October with the first day of women's qualifying.