Four-time Olympian Michal Brezina's emotional post: 'I wouldn't change it for anything'

Four-time Olympic figure skater Michal Brezina is reminding us what it's all about.

The Czech skater, 31, made his debut at the Olympic Winter Games Vancouver 2010, and on Tuesday (8 February) skated in his fourth Olympics at Beijing 2022.

Brezina popped his opening quadruple Salchow attempt in the men's short program, however, and didn't attain enough points to qualify into the free skate, which features the top 24 of 30 skaters.

The veteran skater has finished fourth at the world championships twice in 10 appearances, and was 10th at both the 2010 and 2014 Olympics.

In an emotional post on Instagram, he said it would be his last time competing at an Olympic Games.

"It is never easy to say that this was the last time I was standing on Olympic ice," he wrote to his 17,000 followers. Adding: "I'm grateful for the opportunities I was given and opportunities I created thru out [sic] my skating life and I'm always going to be proud of the things I achieved for myself and my country. ... I love what skating gave me I wouldn't change it for anything."

Brezina is from a skating family: His sister Eliska Brezinova is competing in the women's event here, and their father Rudolf is a coach. Their week in Beijing has been a family reunion of sorts, she said.

Brezina has trained in the Los Angeles area since 2016, sharing the ice with three-time world champion Nathan Chen, as well as Olympic team medallist Adam Rippon.

"You are amazing," Rippon commented on Instagram. "Four Olympic Games is an insane achievement. You will be successful in everything you do."

Brezina is married to former figure skater Danielle Montalbano. They have a daughter together, Naya Rose, who was born in February 2020, and whom Brezina said he cannot wait to tell stories to one day: "Now I can't wait to hug my wife and my daughter and tell her all the crazy stories that happened to me thruout [sic] all these years."

He concluded: "Here is to a great skating life of one old guy that just simply loves to skate!"