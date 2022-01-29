Odisha Open badminton: 14-year-old Unnati Hooda stuns Malvika Bansod to make final

Teenager Unnati Hooda upset pre-tournament favourite Malvika Bansod in the women’s singles semi-final match at the Odisha Open 2022 in Cuttack on Saturday and earned herself a title shot in the Super 100 badminton tournament.

Unnati Hooda, 14, defeated 20-year-old Malvika Bansod 24-22, 24-22 in 50 minutes to book her place in Sunday’s final.

Though she won in straight games, Unnati Hooda, the world No. 418, had to save three match points to overcome Malvika Bansod, who is ranked 67th in the current BWF rankings. Hooda also saved a game point in the opening game.

Unnati Hooda, who had made the final on her senior international circuit debut at the India International Challenge in October last year, will be facing 21-year-old Smit Toshniwal in the summit clash for her first Super 100 title.

Smit Toshniwal accounted for world No. 69 Ashmita Chaliha, in the other semi-final. The world No. 163 Toshniwal overcame Chaliha, another pre-tournament favourite, 21-19, 10-21, 21-17 in 61 minutes.

On a day of surprises, Priyanshu Rajawat did well to avoid an upset with a straight games win over Kaushal Dharmamer in the men’s singles semi-finals.

Priyanshu Rajawat, who won last year’s Ukraine International, cruised to a 21-17, 21-14 win. In the final, Rajawat will take on Kiran George, who defeated Ansal Yadav 19-21, 21-12, 21-14 in the other semis match.

In the mixed doubles, Treesa Jolly-MR Arjun defeated compatriots Balkeshari Yadav and Swetaparna Panda 21-9, 21-9. The pair will face Sri Lanka’s Sachin Dias and Thilini Hendahewa in the final on Sunday.

The women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, daughter of Indian badminton legend Pullela Gopichand, defeated Arul Bala Radhakrishnan and Nila Valluvan 21-9, 21-6 to set up a title clash against Sanyogita Ghorpade and Shruti Mishra.