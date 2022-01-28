Odisha Open badminton: Malvika Bansod in semi-finals after hard-fought win

Indian badminton player Malvika Bansod survived a scare in her women’s singles quarter-final match against junior compatriot Tanya Hemanth at the inaugural Odisha Open 2022 in Cuttack on Friday.

Malvika Bansod, 20, who beat Saina Nehwal at the India Open earlier this month, eked out a hard-fought 21-13, 16-21, 21-17 win against the 18-year-old Tanya Hemanth to enter the semi-finals.

Malvika Bansod clinched the first game comfortably. In the second game, however, Tanya Hemanth mounted a comeback and stretched the match into a decider.

The third game saw the world No. 67 Malvika Bansod in a spot of bother after trailing 11-10 at the break. However, the highly-rated Indian youngster used her long reach to good effect and sealed the match in 58 minutes.

Malvika Bansod, looking to make her second consecutive final after playing in the Syed Modi International title decider last week, will next face teenager Unnati Hooda in the final four on Saturday.

Ashmita Chaliha, another title contender at the Super 100 event, also advanced into the semi-finals after defeating Rhucha Sawant 21-17, 21-15 in her quarter-final match. She will be up against Smit Toshniwal in the semi-final on Saturday.

In the men’s singles, Kiran George and Priyanshu Rajawat produced surprise three-game wins over third seed Subhankar Dey and Mithun Manjunath, respectively.

Kiran George will next face Ansal Yadav while Priyanshu Rajawat, winner of last year’s Ukraine International, will be up against Kaushal Dharmamer in their semi-final matches.

The women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, daughter of former All England Open champion Pullela Gopichand, meanwhile, took just 13 minutes for a routine 21-7, 21-3 win over Vaishnavi Khadkekar and Ellora Koner.

They will face Arul Bala Radhakrishnan and Nila Valluvan in the semi-finals on Saturday.

In the mixed doubles, Treesa Jolly progressed to the semi-final with MR Arjun. The pair defeated Nazeer Khan Abu Bakkar and Nila Valluvan 21-12, 21-7 in straight games.