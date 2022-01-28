Öbergs at the Olympics: Can sisters Hanna and Elvira share the podium at Beijing 2022?

Over the years, the Olympic Winter Games has seen many members of the same family earn medals at the world's premier sporting competition.

Four members of the Christian family, for example, picked up four Olympic medals (including three golds) between 1960 (when Bill and Roger Christian were part of the U.S. ice hockey team that won gold at Squaw Valley) and 1980 (when Bill's son Dave won gold in the 'Miracle on Ice' at Lake Placid). At the 2018 Games in PyeongChang, three pairs of siblings won medals:

Alex and Maia Shibutani (USA): bronze in the team ice dance competition

(USA): bronze in the team ice dance competition Sándor Liu Shaolin and Shaoang Liu (HUN): gold in the short track speed skating 5000m relay

(HUN): gold in the short track speed skating 5000m relay Tarjei and Johannes Thingnes Bø (NOR): silver in the 4x7.5km relay (Johannes also won silver in the mixed relay and gold in the 20km individual events)

Now, with Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 fast approaching, could Swedish sisters and biathletes Elvira and Hanna Öberg join the prestigious group of family members to have won a medal at the same Games?

Hanna Öberg: Olympic medallist and 'veteran' biathlete

The Öberg's were born in the city of Kiruna, situated in the northern Swedish province of Lapland. While there are four years separating the sisters, both have achieved remarkable success in their young biathlon careers.

Hanna, 26, is a two-time world junior champion, 2019 European champion, and seven-time world championship medallist.

She made history in 2019 by becoming the first female biathlete to win the individual world championship title the year after taking the Olympic individual gold, having earlier triumphed in the 15km event at PyeongChang 2018. Hanna also earned a silver medal with Sweden's relay team in PyeongChang, and she and her sister could stand atop the podium in this event in Beijing as Sweden are among the favourites for relay gold in the People's Republic of China.

Hanna is also in the mix for a number of medals at the 2021/22 Biathlon World Cup, as she currently sits fifth in the overall standings, third in the pursuit standings, and third (as a member of Team Sweden) in the relay standings.

Her sister Elvira is even better positioned to find the podium at the World Cup.

Elvira Öberg: Future superstar?

Elvira, 22, is the younger sister of Hanna, and is already making waves in the biathlon world.

She won three gold medals in the youth category at the 2018 Biathlon Junior World Championships in Otepää; in the 10 km individual, the 3 × 6 km relay and the 6 km sprint respectively.

However, it's been in the World Cup this season where Elvira has really turned heads with her impressive shooting accuracy and ski speed. She has finished on the podium at seven races already (including wins in the pursuit and mass start races in France in December, as well as a sprint victory in Germany on 12 January), and currently sits third in the overall standings, second in the sprint standings, second in the pursuit standings and first in the Under-25 category.

On 18 December, Elvira won her first World Cup race with victory in the 10km pursuit in Annecy Le Grand-Bornand in France, which was doubly significant as she shared the podium with Hanna, who finished third. The sisters would go on to find the podium again on 16 January in Ruhpolding, Germany, as Elvira and Hanna finished second and third respectively in the 10km pursuit.

Elvira Oeberg of Sweden, Marte Olsbu Roeiseland of Norway and Hanna Oeberg of Sweden celebrate after the Women's 10 km Pursuit Competition at the IBU World Cup Biathlon in Ruhpolding Picture by 2022 Getty Images

The Öbergs at the Olympics

Hanna and Elvira's shared success at the World Cup this season is likely a sign of things to come in Beijing, as both are favoured for medals in multiple events. Sweden won 14 medals in PyeongChang - their joint-second highest tally in their history at the Winter Games - including two golds and two silvers in the biathlon competition.

With the Öbergs in incredible form, that tally could very well increase in Beijing in just under a week's time.

The biathlon competition starts on 5 February with the mixed relay event and concludes on 19 February with the women's mass start event.