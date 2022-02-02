NZ freestyle skier and bungee jumper Margaux Hackett: “I’ve always been an adrenaline junkie”

Moved by her pursuit of adrenaline, freestyle skier Margaux Hackett has done more than 100 bungee jumps.

Now the New Zealander is facing a new challenge, representing her country at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Hackett is no stranger to being in the headlines, having been heralded as the youngest person in the world to have made a bungee jump.

“I was four years old when I did my first bungee with my dad in Indonesia," she told media including Olympics.com at a press conference in China on Wednesday (2 February).

"It's come from when I was really young, and I’ve always been an adrenaline junkie, which has then come into skiing. It's part of my roots.”

Family, friends, and freestyle

The early daredevil experience comes as less of a surprise with the knowledge that Hackett's father AJ is a world-famous bungee jumper.

His extreme jumps includes such iconic sights as Eiffel and Macau Tower. He was also the first person to bungee jump from a helicopter. His youngest daughter expressed interest towards the sport early on, but now she credits him with encouraging her to pursue the dream of skiing for a living, saying, “Dad has always been really supportive.

"I am the way I am because of him. But also because of my mom and my brothers. It’s awesome to share that relationship with him.”

“I was born in Annecy, France. My mom is French, so I am half Kiwi, half French – best of both worlds."

She first put on a pair of skis at two and a half years old, in the French Alps. At first it was alpine skiing, before freestyle won her heart.

At 11, Hackett changed disciplines and joined a freestyle ski club. The change of scenery allowed her to meet more friends. Among them was Tess Ledeux of France, now two-time freestyle skiing world champion.

“We actually used to compete against each other when we were little," the Kiwi shared.

"She (Tess Ledeux) has an older sister and we’re the same age, so we were competing against each other and she was the younger one coming up. Now she’s leading the way, which is cool.”

When she was 16, she moved to New Zealand to pursue her skiing career. However, France has always stayed as her second home, as Hackett started chasing winters, moving back and forth between the two countries.

It was not until 2014 that Hackett first thought of competing at the Olympic Games.

Having popularized the sport all over the world, her father opened a bungee jumping site in Sochi, and in 2014 they went to watch the Winter Olympics together. It was there that Margaux Hackett started dreaming of becoming an Olympian.

Despite taking her training to another level, she didn't make it to the PyeongChang 2018 Olympics. It took her four more years of hard work to get another shot, at Beijing 2022.

Margaux Hackett and her father AJ Hackett Picture by 2021 Getty Images

When asked about how she felt to have arrived in China, Hackett did admit to being extremely jet lagged, but said with a smile, “I’m really excited to be here for my first Olympics.

"All the venues look amazing. Awesome first impressions of the Olympic Village. I’m excited to get rid of this jet lag and get going. It's a bit overwhelming but mostly exciting.”