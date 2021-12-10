NRAI terminates contracts of all national coaches after Tokyo 2020 performance review

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) terminated the contracts of its 24 national junior and senior coaches after a Tokyo 2020 performance review.

India's record 15-member shooting contingent for Tokyo 2020 had failed to bag a single medal at the Olympic Games.

The national governing body, earlier, did not renew the contract of their foreign coaches Pavel Smirnov (pistol) and Oleg Mikhailov (rifle) after Tokyo 2020.

"Yes, we have terminated contracts of all coaches and the decision has been taken after a thorough review of their performance during the past few years," NRAI's new secretary general Kanwar Sultan Singh told the Times of India.

Jaspal Rana helped plenty of young talents including Manu Bhaker (Pic Courtesy: Facebook/Jaspal Rana)

Singh, meanwhile, asserted that multiple factors like mental training, confidence building and overall conduct will be considered when hiring the new coaches.

"We have to consider a lot of factors while hiring the coaches. It is not only about their technical skills. It is much more than that and we have felt the need for having coaches who can pass on things other than skills," Singh said.

However, the coaches whose contracts have been terminated, will be allowed to apply again for the vacant positions.

"We will be setting new parameters to hire the coaches and if they fit the bill, they can re-apply. The selection would be subject to them clearing the eligibility criteria," the secretary general said.

List of coaches whose contracts have been terminated:

Rifle: Deepali Deshpande, Suma Shirur, Manoj Kumar, Deepak Kumar Dubey, Dalip Chandel, Satguru Dass

Pistol: Ronak Pandit, Samaresh Jung, Jaspal Rana, Ved Prakash Pilania, Priti Sharma, Shakun Bhugra, Sonia Rai, Rajiv Sharma, Sumeet Sanghavi

Shotgun: Mansher Singh, Vikram Chopra, Amarjang Sidhu, Vishavdev Singh, Padmanabhan, Anwer Sultan, Veerpal Kaur, Krishna Kumar, Neel.