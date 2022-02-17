Medals update: Joergen Graabak anchors Norway to Nordic combined team gold at Beijing 2022

Joergen Graabak anchored Norway to victory in the Nordic combined team event to win his third medal of Beijing 2022 on Thursday (17 February).

The 30-year-old Graabak is the only man to have won both the team event and the individual large titles at two Olympic Winter Games and became the first to win four gold medals in Nordic combined. He bows out of Beijing 2022 with three medals from these Games after also winning silver in the normal hill event extending his total tally to six.

The quartet of Graabak, Jens Luraas Oftebro, Espen Bjoernstad and Espen Andersen raced to a record third Olympic Games gold medal in the team event in a time of 50:45.1.

Individual normal hill winner Vinzenz Geiger launched a phenomenal fourth-leg chase to win the silver medal for Germany in a time of 51:40.0. Japan clinched the bronze medal with Yamamoto Ryota crossing the line in a time of 51:40.3.

Austria started the cross-country section in pole position with an eight-second advantage after a combined score of 475.4 points during the ski jumping leg of the team event.

Norway’s four-man team started in second place, with Germany and Japan practically setting off together.

Austria’s lead proved to be fleeting, with Germany, Norway and Japan joining them at the front in the cross-country course.

The front four skied together for much of the first three legs before Austria, Norway and Japan dropped Germany’s Eric Frenzel in the latter part of the third leg leaving Geiger to catch up to the leaders.

Norway’s Jens Luraas Oftebro made his move in the final lap of the third leg giving Graabak a 20-second advantage.

Graabak made short shrift of the final leg to take home the victory in style, celebrating as he entered the final stretch to the finish.

Team Gunderson large hill/4x5km results:

1- Norway – 50:45.1

2- Germany – 51:40.0

3- Japan – 51:40.3.