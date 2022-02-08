Nordic combined at Beijing 2022: Full schedule of Olympic Winter Games competition and where to watch

There are three Nordic combined gold medals up for grabs at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics – the individual Gundersen large hill/10km, team Gundersen large hill/4 x 5km and the individual Gundersen normal hill/10km.

As the name suggests, the event is a combination of two separate sports – ski jumping followed by cross-country skiing – which take place on the same day. Watch out for the soaring jumps and exhausting chases.

Competition begins on Wednesday 9th February, and the last medals are decided on 17th February.

Read on to find out the schedule of events and the best way to watch the action.

Nordic combined schedule at Beijing 2022

Venue: Zhangjiakou Ski Jumping and Cross-Country Centres, Hebei region.

(All times are in China Standard Time, local to competition, which is UTC+8)

9 February

16:00 – Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km, Ski Jumping Competition Round

19:00 – Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km, Cross-Country

15 February

16:00 – Individual Gundersen Large Hill/10km, Ski Jumping Competition Round

19:00 – Individual Gundersen Large Hill/10km, Cross-Country

17 February

16:00 – Team Gundersen Large Hill/4x5km, Ski Jumping Competition Round

19:00 – Team Gundersen Large Hill/4x5km, Cross-Country

The full schedule of Beijing 2022 competition in all sports, including changes to competition start times, can be found here.

Where to watch nordic combined at Beijing 2022?

